Why Tre Tucker's Development Holds the Secret to Raiders' Improvement
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has struggled in many regards but has had a few bright spots worth noting.
Tucker Time
The Raiders spent the past two seasons searching for ways to get wide receiver Tre Tucker more involved with the offense. After yet another coaching change and another change at quarterback, Tucker is on pace for a career season.
Heading into the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith noted Tucker's progress and his hard work in practice and the film room.
“I think Tre [Tucker], his hard work. Obviously, the physical talents is there. I mean, his speed, his quickness, has great hands. He plays big for his size. I mean, he's a problem out there. I think the more we can get him in space and give him the ball, the better he'll be,” Smith said.
“He's shown us that. But just his work ethic throughout the week, the way he prepares, how detailed he is. I mean, this guy is running 20 miles per hour just about every day out here on the practice field. And that's the reason why he can play so fast in the game, is because he practices that way. He loves football, a great teammate. But there's a lot of things to like about Tre. I'm just happy he's doing his thing right now.”
Heading into the Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll also noted how well Tucker has played so far this season. Tucker has been one of the few bright spots on an offense that has struggled overall.
"I don't know if he's playing beyond it, but Tre has done a really good job. He's been our most effective guy particularly down the field and making things happen. Really pleased, because going in that we didn't know. We weren't sure how he would contribute,” Carroll said.
“We hoped that he would be a downfield guy. He's been that, and he's been effective, and he's doing other things as well. We get the ball underneath to him, and he's catching the ball on the perimeter to try to use his speed and all. Like last week he had a big play. So, I think he's had a really good start with us, and I'm really pleased with what he's done."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the bye week and Tucker.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on the bye week and Tucker.