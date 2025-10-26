Gauging Raiders' WR Jakobi Meyers' Value
The Las Vegas Raiders have a few short weeks to make the best decision possible regarding veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders have made it evident they have no plans to trade him, telling Meyers so directly when he initially requested the trade.
Meyers' Wishes
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN ranked Meyers as one of the top players available via trade with the trade deadline approaching. Las Vegas' front office has been unwilling to move Meyers, but Fowler believes the right offer could change their stance on the matter.
"Meyers wanted a new deal before the season and didn't get one despite a trade request. He appears poised for 2026 free agency. He leads the Raiders in targets (42) despite missing Week 7, and he is drawing interest at an ideal time for a Raiders team in transition. But there's no consensus leaguewide on exactly what Las Vegas will do," Fowler said.
"Multiple execs told me they believe the team is open to a deal but is not actively looking for trade partners. Another, however, believes the Raiders would prefer to wait until after the season to make any sweeping changes, due in part to the presence of Pete Carroll. The type of offers that roll in over the next two weeks could determine the course of action here.
Heading into the Bye Week, Meyers confirmed that he still wants to be traded. Meyers is in a contract season on a team that appears to be headed nowhere. Geno Smith marks the sixth starting quarterback the Raiders have had since Meyers signed with the team.
"Oh, for sure, but I'm a professional at the end of the day. I'm just trying to play good football," Meyers said when asked if he still wanted to be traded.
"I just want to be where my feet are. They know how I feel. It’s no reason for me to keep going back crying to them, ‘Can you get me out of here?’ Like, if you move me, you move me. But for the meantime, I got some real people that I care about next to me. I’m trying to make sure I’m being my best self for them."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Meyers and his value.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Meyers and his value.