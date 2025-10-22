NFL Mock Trade: Patriots Land WR Jaylen Waddle In Deal With Dolphins
Amid a 5-2 start to the season, the New England Patriots have emerged as potential trade suitors for some notable players as they look to maximize their ceiling. New England is in the midst of a four-game win streak, looking to add weapons for star quarterback Drake Maye, who is on pace to finish the season among the top-10 passers in the NFL in just his second season.
Entering Week 8, veteran wideout Stefon Diggs leads the team in receiving with 456 yards through seven games. New England, looking to capitalize on Maye’s efforts, has expressed interest in another star receiver in the AFC: Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle.
Waddle’s name has been swirling in the rumor mill as the Nov. 4 trade deadline rapidly approaches. The three-time 1,000-yard receiver has faced his share of struggles in a lackluster Dolphins offense to start the season.
Here’s a move that sees Waddle sent to the Patriots, pairing him up with Maye and an explosive passing attack.
New England Patriots-Miami Dolphins Mock Trade & Fantasy Football Impact
New England Patriots receive Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins receive 2026 second-round pick, 2027 third-round pick
The Patriots would have to offer a considerable return for Waddle, who will turn 27 years old in two weeks. The fifth-year wideout has gotten out to a relatively slow start due to inconsistent quarterback play. In New England, Waddle would be an immediate contributor for a top-10 passing unit in the league.
Waddle would step in alongside the likes of Diggs and breakout receiver Kayshon Boutte, who has managed his share of notable performances during the team’s 5-2 start. It could be tough to pull off such a significant deal with a division rival, but the haul would be competitive with the other teams monitoring Waddle’s trade market.
While he would step into a crowded offensive situation, he’d be one of the premier playmakers of New England’s passing attack. From a fantasy football perspective, his stock would take an immediate jump, given the elevation of his ceiling for production with Maye under center.
In the receiving corps, Boutte’s production likely takes a step back, but Diggs and Waddle would likely continue to offer high-tier WR2 upside in fantasy.
Why The Patriots Make The Trade
New England was one of the NFL’s biggest buyers this offseason, working to overhaul the roster from its 4-13 record a season ago. The Patriots have seen their moves pay off, but are still looking to stack up against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills of the world. Bringing in Waddle could help the offense reach another gear, while potentially opening up looks in an inconsistent run game, given his ability to stretch the field.
Why The Dolphins Make The Trade
While it would be tough to let go of one of your best players, Miami is in a tough position through seven games. Entering Week 8, the Dolphins boast just a 1-6 record, tied for the second-worst mark in the league. The team is a far cry from a playoff berth this season, and questions are arising regarding the team’s future. With changes imminent, the Dolphins would be wise to capitalize on the immense value of one of their top wideouts, despite a potential move to a division rival.