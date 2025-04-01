NFL Owners Hold Off on Banning ‘Tush Push’: Fantasy Football Impact
The debate over the controversial "tush push" won’t be settled just yet. NFL team owners were expected to vote on Green Bay’s proposal to outlaw the play that has given the Philadelphia Eagles a unique short-yardage advantage, but the decision has been postponed until May.
While several teams have attempted to replicate the Eagles' dominance with the tush push, no one has executed it as effectively. If the NFL ultimately bans the play, it will drastically reshape fantasy football strategies in 2025.
Saquon Barkley proved in 2024 that he remains an elite RB1 when placed in the right system. He finished as the second-best running back in PPR formats and topped standard scoring at his position despite sitting out in Week 18.
Behind the Eagles’ dominant offensive line, Barkley’s efficiency skyrocketed. Most notably, his yards before contact surged, a testament to the blocking unit in front of him. Barkley’s stock is already high, but the removal of the tush push could send it into another stratosphere.
Over the last two seasons, Jalen Hurts has tallied 29 rushing touchdowns, with a staggering 22 (76%) coming from the 1-yard line via the tush push. Should the NFL eliminate the play, those goal-line opportunities will shift directly to Barkley, inflating his value while substantially decreasing Hurts’ upside in 2025.
Despite scoring just 13 rushing touchdowns in 2024, Barkley still had a career year thanks to an astonishing 2,000-yard rushing campaign that nearly shattered the all-time record. If the tush push is eliminated, Barkley should find the end zone at least 20 times in 2025, delivering RB1 numbers. Hurts will no longer be the vulture of so many scoring opportunities. For that reason, Barkley is the undisputed first overall pick in fantasy football drafts should the rule change take effect.
