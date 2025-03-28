Fantasy Football: Five Breakout Candidates in 2025
As the NFL landscape evolves, identifying ascending talent before the rest of your league can be the key to fantasy football success. With the 2025 season approaching, it’s crucial to pinpoint players poised for a breakout campaign. Whether due to an improved supporting cast, enhanced roles, or untapped potential, these players have the necessary ingredients to outperform expectations. Here’s an in-depth look at five players who could transform into fantasy gold this year.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears
While Williams may not be a consensus top-tier fantasy quarterback heading into 2025, he carries significant upside. Under new head coach Ben Johnson, a noted offensive architect, Williams is positioned to take a substantial leap in his sophomore season. Despite enduring an arduous rookie campaign—marked by a staggering 68 sacks, the third-highest total in NFL history—Williams flashed moments of brilliance, finishing with 3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions, coupled with 489 rushing yards on 81 carries.
With a potentially revamped offensive line and continuity in offensive weapons like D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet, Williams has the tools to succeed. His rushing ability adds another dynamic layer to his fantasy profile, much like the mobile quarterbacks who have dominated in recent years. Johnson’s offensive system helped Jared Goff thrive in Detroit, and if Williams adapts quickly, he could become a late-round steal with top-10 quarterback potential.
RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Walker’s 2024 season was marred by injury, limiting him to 11 games, yet his efficiency and production were remarkable. He posted a career-high 16.5 PPR points per game, reaching at least 18.9 points in four of his first five outings. With Seattle ushering in a new offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, Walker is expected to take on a more substantial role in the game plan.
Kubiak has expressed his confidence in Walker, emphasizing the expectation of increased usage. Notably, Walker demonstrated his versatility as a pass-catcher in 2024, hauling in 46 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown. While Zach Charbonnet remains a factor in Seattle’s backfield, Walker has consistently been the focal point when healthy. With an expanded role and improved health, Walker carries legitimate top-10 upside at the running back position and should be targeted as early as Round 3 in most formats.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed’s trajectory suggests he was on the verge of becoming the Saints’ primary wide receiver before a meniscus injury derailed his 2024 season. Through the first six weeks, he outpaced Chris Olave in targets, target share, and first-read opportunities, reinforcing his rapport with quarterback Derek Carr. Moreover, Shaheed’s ability to stretch the field and win in high-leverage situations made him an invaluable piece of New Orleans’ aerial attack.
Despite entering his fourth NFL season at 27 years old—an age when some receivers begin to decline—Shaheed’s role within the Saints' offense should remain prominent. With Kellen Moore taking over as head coach, expect a scheme that leverages Shaheed’s speed and explosiveness. If he and Carr maintain their chemistry and stay healthy, Shaheed has WR2 upside with the potential to finish as a fantasy gem in both dynasty and redraft leagues.
WR Ricky Pearsall, San Francisco 49ers
Pearsall endured a rocky rookie campaign, but circumstances suggest a breakout could be imminent in 2025. His final two games of the 2024 season showcased his potential—posting 141 yards and a touchdown against Detroit in Week 17, followed by a 69-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 18 against Arizona.
Opportunity is key, and Pearsall may find himself as the 49ers’ primary receiver should Deebo Samuel depart in free agency and Brandon Aiyuk’s return from a severe knee injury proves challenging. Quarterback Brock Purdy has developed into an efficient distributor, and with the 49ers’ offense built on precision and timing, Pearsall has a chance to emerge as a go-to option alongside George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. If Samuel exits, Pearsall should be on every fantasy manager’s radar as an explosive mid-round selection.
TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
Tight ends often require the right system and quarterback to unlock their full potential, and Okonkwo has yet to benefit from either. Despite playing in suboptimal conditions, he has flashed the raw ability to be a difference-maker. While his statistical output has been modest—never surpassing 550 yards or three touchdowns in a season—his efficiency metrics hint at much more significant upside.
At 6’2” and 238 pounds, Okonkwo is a hybrid mismatch who combines exceptional mobility with impressive strength. His ability to gain yards after the catch makes him a prime candidate for increased utilization. Tennessee’s quarterback situation has been less than ideal, but should they acquire a competent signal-caller, Okonkwo’s breakout potential becomes far more tangible. If utilized correctly, he could emerge as a reliable fantasy option, particularly in PPR formats where tight ends who command high-percentage targets hold extra value.
