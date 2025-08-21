NFL Preseason Week 3: Jaxson Dart, Jacory Croskey-Merritt And 7 More Rookies To Watch
Week 3 of the preseason and the end of training camp are quickly approaching. We have now seen all that we need to see out of the top rookies, however, there is still plenty to see out of some of the deeper fantasy rookies. These are the rookies you need to be watching through the weekend.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart has had a great summer and could push for the starting job in New York sooner than expected. If he looks again this week, he could solidify himself as the QB2 this season who will take over the team struggles. If Jameis Winston gets traded it will be a clear sign that the team has bought in on their rookie QB.
QB Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks
Milroe is a project QB similar to a guy like Anthony Richardson. However, he could get himself into games earlier than expected if he looks good in the team's third preseason game. When the starter is Sam Darnold, the backup QB is always relevant.
QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
The Saints still haven't named a starting quarterback, and the choice is between Shough and Spencer Rattler. We don't expect much from him, but it would be negligent not to mention him.
RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns
Despite being cleared on domestic violence charges, Judkins still hasn't been able to come to an agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a rookie contract. We are just watching to see if he joins the team and gets on the field this week. Once he does, his ADP is going to skyrocket.
RB Jacory Croskey- Merritt, Washington Commanders
This is the man of the hour. With Brian Robinson Jr likely out in Washington, JCM is going to see his value go to the moon. Nevertheless, he's still behind Chris Rodriguez and Austin Ekeler on the Washington Commanders depth chart. We have to see if he can make that next jump before the start of the regular season.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
With De'Von Achane sidelined with a calf injury and Alexander Mattison out for the year due to a neck injury, Gordon II has a massive opportunity. A big Week 3 preseason performance can solidify his spot as the RB2 in Miami and push Jaylen Wright to the back of the line.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton was the star of Seahawks camp, but last week he went down with a minor injury. We want to see him get back on the field this week because if he continues on his trajectory, he will pass Cooper Kupp on their depth chart this season.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
Ayomanor has a great chance to separate himself as the WR2 in Tennessee this preseason. He's a talented rookie with limited competition at the position. If he does come away as the clear-cut WR2 for the Titans, he will be fantasy relevant.
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
Taylor is going to be the TE1 for the Jets this season; however, he also has the opportunity to be the second option in the team's passing attack. We want to see how he is utilized heading into the regular season.