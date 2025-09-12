NFL Week 2 Survivor Pool Strategy and Best Picks
An NFL survival pool is one of the most popular contests for fans looking to add extra drama to the season.
The concept is simple: each week, players pick one NFL team to win. If that team loses, you’re eliminated. If it wins, you move on. However, the catch is that you can’t pick a team more than once for the entire season. The ultimate goal is to outlast everyone else in your pool.
The challenge and the fun come from striking a balance between risk and reward. Grabbing a heavy favorite early in the season might look like the safest survival pool pick, but using up a top contender early can leave you short-handed later. On the flip side, taking a chance on an under-the-radar team could buy you long-term flexibility, but a loss ends your run before it starts.
A smart survival pool strategy is to look beyond the obvious. Many players try to conserve elite teams for tougher weeks, choosing solid but not spectacular matchups early on. It’s a delicate mix of playing it safe while planning ahead.
Whether you stick with the chalk, hunt for value or take a risky swing, your pick can set the tone for the entire season. With all that said, here’s how we’re approaching Week 2:
*Percentage denotes pick distribution on Yahoo Fantasy*
Chalk Picks
Dallas Cowboys Over New York Giants (21%)
The Cowboys have won the last eight head-to-head matchups against the Giants and haven’t lost to them at home since 2016. Dallas likely would’ve upended Philadelphia on Thursday night if it weren’t for a few Ceedee Lamb drops. The Cowboys are a better team than they get credit for with Dak Prescott under center, while the Giants are facing the same woes despite bringing in Russell Wilson. Outside of a strong pass rush, the Giants have holes everywhere, and tensions are already growing as players become frustrated and a quarterback competition brews. It should only get worse after Week 2, as the Cowboys enter the matchup as heavy favorites at home.
Los Angeles Rams Over Tennessee Titans (11%)
The Rams were one of my under-the-radar picks for Week 1 and came away with a 14-9 victory vs. the Texans. A significant reason for picking them was their D-line’s advantageous matchup against the Texans’ O-line. The reasoning is the same here. The Rams front that consists of Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Byron Young and Jared Verse recorded 11 QB hurries and three sacks in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the Titans' O-line got Cam Ward sacked six times. Not to mention the Tennessee pass catchers dropped multiple passes throughout the contest. Rams have the upper hand in the trenches and at virtually every other position, making them an easy chalk pick.
Under The Radar Picks
Los Angeles Chargers Over Las Vegas Raiders (2%)
Justin Herbert and the Chargers defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, looking good while doing it in Week 1. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has always led elite rushing attacks, but last Friday, he let Herbert cut the ball loose. It resulted in him throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. Contrary to the Chiefs, the Raiders have a lackluster run defense despite holding the Patriots’ run game in check in Week 1. I expect Omarion Hampton to have a breakout game while Herbert continues his success against a Raiders secondary that undoubtedly has weak links. These two teams opened the 2024 season against each other, and the Chargers came out on top, 22-10. Los Angeles rushed for 176 yards in that game, and I expect a similar outcome.
Pittsburgh Steelers Over Seattle Seahawks (1%)
The Steelers were one of the biggest winners, while the Seahawks were one of the biggest losers in Week 1. Aaron Rodgers proved he still had something left in the tank with four touchdown passes in a 32-32 shootout win over the Jets. However, Sam Darnold threw for just 150 yards in a 17-13 loss to the 49ers despite Seattle’s defense forcing two turnovers on Brock Purdy interceptions. I expect Pittsburgh to get its running game going and its defense to force multiple turnovers in this home matchup.
One Risky Pick
San Francisco 49ers Over New Orleans Saints (3%)
This is currently the seventh-most frequent pick on Yahoo Fantasy. If the 49ers were fully healthy, this would easily be a chalk pick. However, they’re rarely fully healthy and enter this matchup with the Saints without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and likely without their top receiver from a season ago — Jauan Jennings. Mac Jones is set to make his first start in a 49ers uniform after tossing eight touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games last season in Jacksonville. On the other hand, the Saints nearly squeaked out a win over the Cardinals in Week 1, but Juwan Johnson dropped a pass in the end zone on their final drive. Although he didn’t put the ball in the end zone, Spencer Rattler also played a clean game overall. If he’s able to do the same in Week 2, the Saints have a chance to upset the 49ers.
