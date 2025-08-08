WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Godwin Headline Biggest Offseason Injury Storylines
The NFL offseason officially ended a couple weeks ago. By the end of the weekend, every team in the league will have played at least one preseason contest.
But that doesn't mean there aren't storylines from the offseason that fantasy football managers should still keep in mind while preparing for their drafts this month. Most times, the biggest storylines fantasy managers must have on their radar are injuries.
Here's a list of the biggest injury storylines from the past NFL offseason that will be important to consider this draft season.
QB Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Levis sort of makes our list by default. If possible, I wanted to include a player at each of the four offensive positions for fantasy football (tight end is omitted).
At quarterback, the good news is there wasn't a star of the position dealing with an injury by the time training camp began. Quarterbacks such as Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, and J.J. McCarthy, who ended the 2024 season on injured reserve, returned in time for camp.
That doesn't mean there aren't quarterback injuries to monitor. Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back issue, and Anthony Richardson exited Thursday's preseason contest. But as far as significant offseason injuries for quarterbacks, there aren't any.
Levis, though, suffered a season-ending right shoulder injury at the start of training camp. The injury won't have a major fantasy impact, but it means rookie quarterback Cam Ward will start for the Titans.
RB Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
The veteran running back has a lingering ankle injury, which has sidelined Mixon during training camp. The Texans placed Mixon on the non-football injury list.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Houston will re-evaluate the running back's ankle closer to the regular season. Until then, fellow veteran Nick Chubb will have every opportunity to be the Texans RB1 to begin 2025.
Chubb has been injury prone in recent seasons, though, so any fantasy manager targeting a Texans running back may have to keep injuries in mind the rest of the year.
RB Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers free agent signee suffered an eye injury during a fireworks accident on July 4. Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, called the injury "superficial," and the running back began training camp on the non-football injury list.
Chargers head coach John Harbaugh stated on August 4 that Harris has been steadily improving. But he is not yet practicing.
That could be an issue for Harris' fantasy value. The Chargers added running back Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft. Without Harris on the field, the rookie has been getting a lot of work with the first-team offense.
Even before the eye injury, Hampton was a threat to cut into Harris' snaps this season.
WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers No. 1 wideout sustained an ACL injury in Week 7 last season. He began training camp on the PUP list, which is where he remains to start the preseason.
On August 7, San Francisco general manager John Lynch stated that he "doesn't think" Aiyuk will be ready for Week 1.
That's disappointing news for the receiver who has averaged 17.2 yards per catch the past two seasons combined. Because of the injury, Aiyuk could be a value target in the middle rounds of re-draft fantasy leagues. But it sounds as though Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall will open the 2025 season as San Francisco's top two receivers.
WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers possession receiver is in a similar situation as Aiyuk. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and didn't play again the rest of 2024.
This summer, he has started training camp on the PUP list.
There appears to be a little more optimism, though, that Godwin will be ready to begin the regular season. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said on August 5 that Godwin is where he should be in his recovery and that the team will decide closer to the season when he will officially return.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
There weren't any obvious tight end injuries to discuss, so I elected to include another receiver still recovering from a 2024 season ailment.
Watson suffered a torn ACL in the season finale. So not only did he not play in the postseason, the injury is likely to sideline him for the start of 2025.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on August 4 that the Packers receiver is recovering very well. But fantasy managers still shouldn't anticipate Watson to play in September.
He is expected to begin the season on the PUP list. Any players on PUP to start the campaign must miss at least the first four weeks.