Omarion Hampton Fantasy Managers Shouldn’t Panic After Chargers Add Keaton Mitchell

NFL free agency opened up this week, and there have been a ton of huge moves with big-name stars on the move. However, some of the moves that fly under the radar can end up making the biggest differences. One signing that could quietly be a huge deal once we get into the season is the Los Angeles Chargers' signing of former Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.3 million contract.

Mitchell has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, playing just 26 games in three seasons. However, he has been extremely effective when he is on the field. He has rushed for 767 yards on 121 carries for an incredible 6.3 yards per carry in his career. Landing with the Chargers might just be the best-case scenario for Mitchell.

The player Mitchell is most often compared to is Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. If anyone will be able to maximize Mitchell's potential, it's the new Chargers' offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who has coached Achane for his entire career up until this point. Los Angeles also has a true RB1 with Omarion Hampton, which will allow Mitchell to be used sparingly to help keep him healthy.

Fantasy Football Impact of Keaton Mitchell Signing

Keaton Mitchell signing with the Chargers for two years and $9.25M with $5M guaranteed, per source. Max value of $11.25M.



More speed for Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/ToeY85yGCi — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2026

RB Keaton Mitchell, Los Angeles Chargers

This is a great landing spot for Mitchell. He could be a sneaky good late-round pick in PPR leagues, and we might be discussing him as a strong best ball option by the time we start to hear about how impressive he looks at training camp. Mitchell is an electric player, and we expect McDaniel to get the most out of him that he possibly can.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We don't expect the Mitchell signing to have a significant impact on Hampton. Hampton is going to be a breakout star in 2026. If Mitchell excels, he could siphon a few targets away from him, but it should not impact his carries or goal-line work at all. It is still safe to draft Hampton as a fantasy RB1 heading into the new season.

The addition of Mitchell gives the Los Angeles Chargers an explosive change-of-pace weapon who could become a sneaky late-round fantasy target if he stays healthy. He could be one of the best handcuffs in 2026 leagues. However, fantasy managers should remain confident drafting Omarion Hampton as a high-end RB1, as his workload and goal-line role in Los Angeles appear secure.

