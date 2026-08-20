One Fantasy Football Sleeper From Every NFL Team (NFC Edition): Isaiah Likely And De'Zhaun Stribling Headline

Fantasy football players are always on the hunt for the next great sleeper. Those league-winning players who you draft later but end up being loaded with fantasy value and production.

We are here to make sure you identify, find, and select all the key sleepers in 2026, as we give you a sleeper from every team in the NFL. This is our one sleeper from every team, NFC edition.

You can also check out our AFC edition here.

NFC East

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

It was mostly glossed over this offseason when the Green Bay Packers traded Wicks to the Eagles as an inconsequential move for fantasy football. Now, AJ Brown has been shipped to the Patriots, and Wicks has outplayed both rookie Makai Lemon and Hollywood Brown in training camp. There is a real chance he is second in this WR corps in targets, especially early in the year.

WR Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys

Flournoy has an uphill battle with both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens ahead of him on the depth chart, but he has earned rave reviews in Dallas and could break out if the opportunity arises. If nothing else, he is a guy that dynasty owners should be looking to buy-low on.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

We believe that Okonkwo will finish this season inside the top-10 tight ends as a clear TE1. However, he is being drafted as the TE21, which is going undrafted in most leagues.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely is bordering on no longer being a sleeper now that he is being selected as a fringe TE1. However, we still wanted to mention him here because if you listen to reports out of New York, he could be their second-leading receiver behind Malik Nabers, who has been dealing with knee issues all summer.

NFC North

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Despite getting dinged up in camp, we expect Monangai to take a huge leap forward this season in Ben Johnson's offense and become the 1b to D'Andre Swift's 1a, but Monangai can be selected 50 picks later as the RB35 based on his current ADP.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed had an injury-plagued 2025, but should get back on track this season. With both Romeo Doubs and Wicks gone this season, there should be plenty of targets for Reed to be a productive fantasy option. He is an absolute steal as the WR48.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

It's strange that the Vikings' RB1 is a sleeper, but that's where we are. Aaron Jones is washed and rightfully being drafted after Mason, yet Mason is still being drafted as the RB39. Grab him around or even slightly above that price every chance you get.

RB Isiah Pacheco, Detroit Lions

With David Montgomery gone from Detroit, the assumption is that Jahmyr Gibbs steps into a bell-cow role. What if Pacheco just slides into Montgomery's diminished role from last season and the team just wanted a younger and cheaper option? That's a real possibility. Pacheco is worth a late-round flier because of this possibility.

NFC South

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

There are going to be a ton of fantasy owners drafting who don't even realize that Waller is on the Panthers after he just signed about a week ago. While he is well past his prime, he was very good when on the field last season with the Miami Dolphins.

WR Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It was a very limited sample size, but when McMillan returned from his neck injury last season and both he and Emeka Egbuka were on the field, McMillan was the better fantasy option. Now that Mike Evans is gone, there could be enough targets to potentially sustain McMillan as a flex option this season.

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

It seems like the cool thing to do now to act like Tua is the worst quarterback in the league, but he has been a capable quarterback who has led the league in passing not all that long ago. On an offense with Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson, he could easily finish 2026 as a QB2 if he gets off to a strong start and puts Michael Penix Jr behind him.

WR Bryce Lance, New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson is expected to be sidelined for potentially months with a hamstring injury, and Lance looks to be the next man up after the fourth-round pick has looked incredible in training camp. This is a name you should monitor closely over the next few weeks.

NFC West

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton is a player we have pegged to be a breakout star this season. Cooper Kupp is all but done, and we expect Horton to emerge as an impactful WR2 in Seattle after having his rookie season derailed by injuries.

TE Terrance Ferguson, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams tend to deploy a committee of tight ends for any reason, and that might not change this season. However, if one of them is going to come out of the pack, Ferguson will be the one to do it.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are a tough team to lock down because it just seems like everyone is always injured all the time. If everyone is healthy, then Stribling feels like a fantasy afterthought, but with all the injuries, he could be a real factor.

As of now, Evans is hurt, Ricky Pearsall probably isn't playing this year, Deebo Samuel just joined the team and is also playing running back, and Brandon Aiyuk could be in the middle of some sort of mental breakdown. That opens the door for the rookie to have an impact this year.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

If you believe the reports, Allgeier and Jeremiyah Love could enter the season in a split backfield, after the duo has split the starter reps in camp. While we would have said there was no chance a week ago, now that Love has a high-ankle sprain, you may actually be able to squeeze some value out of Allgeier early in the season.



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