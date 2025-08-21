Pat Bryant Rising, Tre Harris Falling In Rookie Wide Receiver Fantasy Stock Watch
Rookies can see their value drastically shift from one play in the preseason or one report out of camp. When it comes to a player we've never seen on an NFL field, their preseason value is extremely fragile because all we see is upside or downside. After all, we don't have a real sample size yet. This is the rookie wide receiver stock watch for the top 10 rookies in fantasy football.
Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers
Fantasy owners are still high on McMillan, but they always were. While I'd argue that they aren't high enough because he's only being drafted as the WR28, that's where he's been sitting for the majority of the offseason. He's going to be great, but we've always known that
Stock: Stable
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
We went into this offseason wanting answers about Hunter's role not only on the Jacksonville Jaguars but in the NFL. We haven't really gotten many. A recent injury hasn't helped matters. Fantasy owners are just generally standing firm on a guy who had the potential to skyrocket up draft boards.
Stock: Stable
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No rookie's stock has rocketed up in the past few weeks quite like Egbuka. The situation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is clearing up and he is the clear beneficiary. Chris Godwin is now expected to miss at least the first few games of the season due as his ankle recovers and Jalen McMillian is expected to be on injured reserve until about Week 9 with a neck injury. Egbuka is now flying up draft boards.
Stock: Up
Matthew Golden Green Bay Packers
Everything we've heard coming out of Packers camp about Golden has been glowing all summer. Now that Jayden Reed is looking like he's on the wrong side, questionable for Week 1 due to a foot injury. He is looking like the locked-in WR1 for the Packers this season.
Stock: Up
Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
Not much has changed for Higgins since he was drafted. Reports have been generally positive, but most fantasy owners believed in his talent all along. It's the offense that people are concerned with.
Stock: Stable
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
When a gadget guy gets drafted, people are usually pretty dug in on their opinion. Barring an explosive preseason play, their value is generally locked into place until we see them on the field in a regular-season game. We've seen this in the past with guys like Percy Harvin and Kadarius Toney.
Stock: Stable
Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
The addition of Keenan Allen to the Chargers' WR room has done Harris no favors as far as his fantasy value goes. This was already an offense with an established WR1 that is expected to become significantly more run-heavy this season. There was no room for Allen as far as Harris goes when it comes to investing in him.
Stock: Down
Kyle Williams, New England Patriots
Williams is a very popular sleeper who hasn't really hit the mainstream markets yet. Amongst a select group of fantasy owners his stock his through the roof as the potential deep threat for the New England Patriots. However, there hasn't been much movement as far as the overall market goes.
Stock: Stable
Jack Bech, Las Vegas Raiders
Bech saw his stock soar after early camp reports; however, it has plummeted back down to earth. It seems people have come to the realization that even if Bech does emerge as the WR2 for the Raiders, which is far from guaranteed, that the role isn't all that valuable. Being Geno Smith's third option behind Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers on a team that is going to run the ball over 300 times with Ashton Jeanty and still be a bottom-five offense isn't all that enticing when you sit and think about it.
Stock: Down
Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
The markets have not had time to properly adjust yet, but in a surprise move, the Broncos traded Devaughn Vele to the Saints this week. Vele was pegged as a starter in Denver. That opens up the wide receiver room for someone to step up. With Bryant gaining praise at camp, fantasy owners are excited he could be the guy to fill that void.
Stock: Up