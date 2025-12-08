Fantasy football owners are always looking to find the best offenses to help with Start ‘Em and Sit ‘Em decisions every week, but it’s equally important to find the worst offenses to avoid.

We’re now 14 weeks into the season (and being on this list doesn’t mean teams are going to be on this list next week or every week), but we’re starting to see some real trends emerge. If you’ve been reading this article all year, you’ll notice some repeat offenders (Raiders and Jets).

And with that said, let’s dive into the five worst fantasy football offenses in Week 14 and try to see which ones we should avoid (or consider forgiving) as we move forward into the fantasy football playoffs.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 6-7 after their 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans, and the loss was largely due to an uncharacteristic performance from Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs offense put up just 274 total yards on the day against a tough Texans defense, and Mahomes struggled mightily on his way to a 14-of-33 performance for just 160 yards and three interceptions. Travis Kelce didn't fare much better as he contributed just one catch for eight yards, while Rashee Rice was held to just four catches for 34 yards. While the Chiefs offense should be able to rebound from this performance when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers next ewek , they can't be trusted as much as we've become used to.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Rashee Rice

4. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Daniel Jones suffering an Achilles injury, that sound you hear is the air escaping from the Indianapolis Colts' balloon. They managed just 196 yards in their 36-19 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will now likely play with Riley Leonard as their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. While Jonathan Taylor can still be considered a top fantasy running back, he and the entire Colts offense will take a bit of a hit with the loss of Jones.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Jonathan Taylor

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe (92) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have become a mainstay on this list, and Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos was no exception. Las Vegas had just 189 total yards in the game and lost Geno Smith to injury as they fell to 2-11 on the year. While Brock Bowers continued to produce, Ashton Jeanty posted his seventh straight game with less than 70 rushing yards. With Kenny Pickett potentially under center moving forward, Bowers is really the only player on the Raiders who fantasy football owners can trust at this point.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Brock Bowers

2. New York Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have more or less set up permanent residency on this list, and Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins was more of the same. With just 207 total yards on the day, the Jets were unable to do anything on offense and lost starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to a groin injury. Rookie QB Brady Cook came in and struggled, while Breece Hall only had 43 rushing yards on the day. While Hall is still one of the best backs in the league, he and the rest of the Jets offense are risky fantasy football starts moving forward.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Breece Hall

1. Washington Commanders

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) drops back to pass during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders have been waiting patiently for Jayden Daniels to return from a dislocated elbow, but their star quarterback was forced to leave Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a reinjured elbow. While the Commanders are saying Daniels should be ready to play in Week 15, the Commanders have now lost eight games in a row and may take a cautious approach with Daniels as they have nothing left to play for. Start players like Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Zach Ertz at your own risk at this point.

Week 15 Best Bet to Produce: Terry McLaurin