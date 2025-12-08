What Kenny Pickett Showed the Raiders' Coaching Staff, Fans Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been shaky for years. As this season has continued to go downhill for the Raiders, many eyes have been on Geno Smith. The Raiders' front office believed Smith would be the quarterback to help jumpstart the turnaround they desire.

However, their roster deficiencies have negatively impacted Smith and others on the offense. Las Vegas has hung its hopes on Smith's arm this season. For better or for worse, the Raiders have gone as Smith has gone. That changed briefly on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

What Pickett Brings to the Table

The Raiders turned to quarterback Kenny Pickett late in the game after Smith suffered a hand injury. It was the most action Pickett has gotten as a Raider. He finished the game having completed eight of his nine passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. Pickett finished with nearly a 130 rating.

Following Sunday's loss to the Broncos, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what he has seen from Pickett so far.

"Okay, I've seen a lot of Kenny [Pickett] in practice, I know we always come back to that. He's active, he's quick, he's really athletic, he's a good thinker. He's a really clearly competitive guy. He gets situational football and knows what's going on,” Carroll said.

“But I see nothing but positive stuff, and his mentality – and I'm coaching the hell out of him, because I want him to be ready if the opportunity pops. This is exactly how we did it with Geno [Smith] for years. And however long it takes for the opportunity, he's going to be ready to go, and he's got enough stuff to him."

Carroll noted that Pickett has some mobility. That is a trait Smith either no longer has after over a decade in the league or refuses to utilize. Pickett's mobility could come in handy behind a shaky offensive line.

“His athleticism. I keep reminding him, 'Use your legs and run,' because he's really quick, and he can explode and get in the secondary and make things happen. It's so often helpful to a quarterback trying to make his way. So, I'm really positive about him. I love that he's on our team, and I'm really seeing his attitude being exactly where it needs to be to be ready for the for the op when it happens," Carroll said.

“And he came to today in marvelous fashion. The couple throws – the touchdown pass was exquisite and for Shedrick [Jackson] to have that chance, we were kind of rooting for him, his first chance to play, to get a perfect play for a touchdown for those two guys. I thought that was great. So, shout out to Shedrick Jackson, that was a great play."

