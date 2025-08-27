Perfect Fantasy Football Draft From Pick 2 Featuring Bijan Robinson And DK Metcalf
- Atlanta Falcons
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
The NFL fantasy football season is around the corner, as the league looks ahead to the start of the regular season next Thursday. For most fantasy GMs, picking down the board is ideal for a lesser drop-off between a lineup’s best and second-best players.
Others, though, like to pick near the top of the draft board, to secure one of the top players in the league.
Picking at No.2 guarantees you’ll land one of the top players in the draft, whether it be Ja’Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson or Justin Jefferson.
Here is a complete breakdown for fantasy owners picking with the second overall selection in their fantasy league in 12-man, full PPR format:
Fantasy Mock Draft Breakdown from Pick No. 2
1.02: Bijan Robinson, RB - Falcons
With the first selection, Bijan Robinson is a home run in the top five picks. Robinson is already a top-four back in the NFL, with pass-catching upside for GMs in PPR leagues. The former No. 8 overall pick tallied 1,887 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns a season ago and will take another step forward in 2025 behind a rejuvenated offensive line.
2.11: Jonathan Taylor, RB - Colts
Deep in the second round, Jonathan Taylor could find himself picked. But with a widely projected run at receiver in the opening rounds, Taylor could be a high-end RB2 behind Robinson for any team. The Wisconsin product quietly averaged 102.2 yards per game and posted 12 total touchdowns in just 14 games. Taylor’s production should improve with a healthy 2025 campaign.
3.02: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR - Cardinals
With most of the league’s best receivers off the board, pickings could be slim after a quick turnaround from the second pick. Marvin Harrison Jr. could be a sleeper with the second pick in the third round with high expectations in his second season. The Arizona Cardinals’ offense projects to be much-improved in 2025 and Harrison is eyeing a massive sophomore campaign.
4.11: DK Metcalf, WR - Steelers
Coming off the Harrison pick, DK Metcalf finds himself available down the board, a solid pick at No. 47 overall. Entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Metcalf is the focal point of what’s shaping up to be the team’s most efficient passing attack since the days of Ben Roethlisberger. Coming off an underwhelming fantasy campaign in 2024, Metcalf could be a league-winner outside the top 40 picks.
5.02: DeVonta Smith, WR - Eagles
Continuing the trend at wideout, DeVonta Smith has received an ADP anywhere from 49 to 62 for the 2025 season coming off a 13-game campaign a season ago. We picked him here at 50. Smith dealt with a Hamstring injury down the stretch of the regular season, but still finished the year with 833 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. The fourth-year wideout provides solid depth to any fantasy lineup, and is a quality contender for a start at FLEX on a week-to-week basis.
6.11: Kyler Murray, QB - Cardinals
Missing out on a big name like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen is no cause for panic, especially with Kyler Murray down the board at No. 71. Entering his third season in Drew Petzing’s offense, Murray is poised for what could be the best single-season performance of his career. The Cardinals are riddled with talent on the offensive side of the ball, with James Conner, Trey McBride and Trey Benson each operating alongside Harrison Jr. Murray also offers difference-making rushing ability behind an offensive line that finished the 2024 season as a top 10 unit.
7.2: Evan Engram, TE - Broncos
Filling the hole at tight end, Evan Engram is a fantastic option if you find him in the seventh round. Picking him at 74 could be considered a reach if you look at his ADP of ~90, but we’re banking on the upside. Engram is set to enter his first season with the Denver Broncos, coming into the year as one of their top options in the passing game. After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the veteran tight end finds himself in a player-friendly role in Sean Payton’s offense with second-year quarterback Bo Nix and Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton.
8.11: TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Patriots
Building depth with quality players can be difficult, which is why you can find big potential in rookie starters. Here at No. 95, TreVeyon Henderson may not be the technical ‘starter’, but in this case, his role is too much to pass up. Henderson is a home run hitter from anywhere on the field - as shown in his first NFL touch (which he returned 101 yards for a touchdown). He is entering his rookie season as the New England Patriots’ No. 2 back and will be a key contributor in Josh McDaniels’ offense.
9.2: Stefon Diggs, WR - Patriots
Keeping it in Foxboro, once again the potential is too much to pass up. Stefon Diggs is the sure-fire No. 1 in New England’s offense with Drake Maye under center, especially with the field-stretching ability of the youthful WR room surrounding the 31-year-old. Led by the second-year gunslinger, the Patriots’ offense is poised for a breakout campaign and the Maye-Diggs connection could make noise early in the season.
Round 10 and Beyond
Down the stretch of the draft, Emeka Egbuka is a great rookie option to build depth for your lineup. Egbuka is entering his rookie season with a defined role in a pass-heavy Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. As defenses key in on the likes of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving, Egbuka could see significant targets and become a true difference-maker in fantasy.
As we look to bring in a backup tight end, it may finally be time to buy stock in Kyle Pitts in the 11th round. After three seasons of underutilization, the fifth-year tight end is looking for a massive payday with a big 2025 campaign. The Falcons have shifted their sights to their franchise quarterback of the future in Michael Penix Jr. Penix has already made his connection with Pitts a focal point entering his first year as the full-time starter under center.
Defense wins championships, and that’s where we’ll look in Round 12. The Steelers have worked tirelessly to retool their defense, highlighted by the acquisition of Jalen Ramsey. Pittsburgh’s pass-rush is possibly the best in the NFL, led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. After a down year in 2024, the Steelers defense is widely projected to return to form this season and finish the campaign as a top-five unit.
We’ll end Travis Hunter’s slide in Round 13, who is expected to see the majority of his reps at wideout in his rookie season. In an explosive Jacksonville Jaguars offense, Hunter will make his share of highlight plays. In Round 14, Trey Benson is still on the board, and that’s who we’ll pencil in here. Benson is slated to take a significant step in his sophomore campaign as Arizona expands his role in the offense.
Don’t forget about a kicker. Chris Boswell is a reliable option, especially coming off a first-team All-Pro nod in 2024. With our final pick, Luther Burden is still available, who is entering the Chicago Bears offense with a clear role as the WR3 behind D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze.