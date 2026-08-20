Perfect Fantasy Football Mock Draft From The #1 Pick Featuring Nico Collins

The Fantasy Sport On SI Staff all recently participated in a 10-man PPR fantasy football draft. Playing amongst nine other fantasy experts, I was lucky enough to land the #1 overall pick. Here is a breakdown of my top seven picks from the draft.

Pick 1.1 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) practices during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, August 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A no-brainer. There have been people taking Bijan Robinson at the 1.01 spot in fantasy drafts, but he just does not have as much upside as Jahmyr Gibbs for the 2026 season.

Gibbs last season finished as RB3 in fantasy PPR formats. He will likely have a bigger role with his backup RB, since he has been a part of the Detroit Lions, David Montgomery, now on the Houston Texans. That should be a direct pathway for Gibbs to have the best statistical season of his career and finish as RB1 in fantasy football in 2026.

Pick 2.10- Derrick Henry

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) walks off the field at half time against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB for the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry is a below-average receiving threat, but his production on the ground has been at a level that makes him hard to pass even in PPR formats. Henry was second in the NFL in rushing yards last year with 1,595 yards. In the 2024 season, he was also second.

It is a slight concern that Henry is now 32 years old, but he has shown no signs of regression

Pick 3.1- Nico Collins

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball after a reception and scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR for the Houston Texans, Nico Collins, had a down season in fantasy in 2025. He had 1,117 receiving yards and six TDs. That led him to finish as WR8 in PPR formats.

Going into 2026, the Texans will now rely on Collins even more. With the recent injury to WR2 for the Texans, Jayden Higgins, who tore his ACL, Collins' volume in the Texans' pass game should see a boost.

Pick 4.10- Colston Loveland

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) walks off the field during halftime of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colston Loveland had an extremely strong close to his 2025 season. In his final two regular-season games, he had over 80 receiving yards in both outings and a TD. With WR DJ Moore now on the Buffalo Bills, Colston Loveland should see more targets in his second year in the NFL. He has real top-three fantasy TE potential.

Pick 5.1- Garrett Wilson

Jul 30, 2026; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not a huge fan of the New York Jets QB situation, with them rolling out Geno Smith in 2026, but getting Garrett Wilson in the fifth round was too much value to pass up.

Inevitably, the ball has to go somewhere, and outside of Wilson and RB Breece Hall, the drop-off in talent in the Jets' skill position room is drastic.

With that, Wilson should see a high volume of work and be a PPR monster. Wilson, outside of his 2025 season, in which he only played seven games, has had 80 or more receptions in his previous three seasons.

Pick 6.10- TreVeyon Henderson

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson will be in a split backfield in 2026, but his talent has the chance to make him the higher-usage RB out of him and Rhamondre Stevenson.

In Henderson’s final five regular-season games of the 2025 season, he either had over 80 rushing yards or scored two TDs in three of the contests.

Pick 7.1- Mike Evans

Aug 13, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mr. Reliable, Mike Evans, admittedly was not very reliable in the 2025 season. He had the first season in his career in which he did not record over 1,000 receiving yards, logging just 368. The main reason for that was injury, as he only played in eight games.

With Evans now back healthy and in a new situation in San Francisco with Brock Purdy as his signal caller, he could easily get back to the production levels he had before 2025.

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