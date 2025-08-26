The Perfect Fantasy Mock Draft From Pick 4 Featuring Jahmyr Gibbs And Bucky Irving
Mock Draft season is so much fun, do not tell yourself that it is not. Our goal has been to give you in depth analysis of various type of mock drafts and snake draft positions. Today we are looking at the perfect mock draft from the 4th overall position. This will be a 12-Team PPR Snake Draft. We will draft a standard lineup of: 1QB, 2RB, 2WR, 1TE, 1FLEX, 1DST, 1K.
1.04 - Jahmyr Gibbs
His current ADP is just north of 4th overall. I believe that he may be the 2nd ranked player in all of fantasy football this season, behind Bijan Robinson. Based on ADP, the value is tremendous. If Gibbs is gone, I will go with CeeDee Lamb.
2.09 - Bucky Irving
I foresee a lot of value down that line at wide receiver. This will cause me to go RB-RB. This Buccaneers offense should thrive once again in 2025. There is zero reason that they should not. Common talk is that they will be using Bucky Irving as a workhorse and Rachaad White may be a mid-season trade candidate.
3.04 - Tee Higgins
Tee Higgins averages well over 50 yards per game when healthy, and I fully expect this to creep on 70 yards per game this season. The Bengals will play from behind a lot this year given their offense. If they are not playing from behind, it is because Joe Burrow went off early in the game. Either way, it all works through Chase and Higgins. Burrow may throw for 5,000 yards this year.
4.09 - Courtland Sutton
This is a minor reach based on ADP, but I will take my guy. Courtland Sutton will have a huge year. Bo Nix should regress a bit, but where he plans to have success will be with Courtland Sutton. Their defense will keep their offense on the field a lot this year, thus increasing time of possession and total snaps.
5.04 - Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy should only get even better in 2025. He clearly progressed a ton as his rookie year went on. Rashee Rice is facing suspension and so Worthy is the WR1 on this offense. I think Mahomes has a huge year and Worthy is a big part as our FLEX.
6.09 - Mark Andrews
His second half of 2024 was elite. Mark Andrews may seem old, but he is still south of age 30. The connection between Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson has been seamless, and they will run it back in 2025 with little reason to doubt.
7.04 - Rome Odunze
I believe that Odunze is the best receiver on the Bears — Yes, above DJ Moore. Despite heavy criticism, Caleb Williams threw the ball 562 times over 17 games, a relatively high rate. I believe that volume will increase even more in a Ben Johnson offense that looks up.
8.09 - Matthew Golden
Why is the Packers WR1 going this late? I still do not understand it. I think he could be a 6-7th round pick in fantasy. Matt LaFleur will make him work in a high target share. If they believe in Jayden Reed to carry the load, Golden would not have been drafted, in my opinion.
9.04 - Dak Prescott
His 2023 is being forgotten way too soon. Prescott will probably pass the ball even more than he did in 2023. He very well may lead the league in passing. He does not run anymore, but I am okay with that given his passing upside.
10.9 - Tank Bigsby
I need a backup running back. I must draft a player that will have a role. I do not see Tank Bigsby with any worse than a 35% snap share, and a good chance of well over 50%. Liam Coen is going to have this offense buzzing in 2025. Give me the upside on Tank Bigsby.
11.4 - Caleb Williams
If Rome Odunze pans out for us, there is a good chance that Caleb Williams does as well. If any coach makes him a viable NFL quarterback, it will be Ben Johnson. Given his expected accuracy in the passing game and huge running ability, the ceiling is actually quite high for Caleb Williams. He has no excuses this year.
12.9 - Jake Ferguson
Like our previous pick, if Dak Prescott pans out, so will Jake Ferguson. He eclipsed 100 catches in 2023. I expect 2023 Dak to be back in 2025, thus benefiting Jake Ferguson.
13.4 - Steelers D/ST
They add Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey to this already top-ten defense. I am aspiring for a ton of sacks and turnovers.
14.9 - Cam Little
You can always stream kickers based on weather, location, defensive opponent, and more. That being said, Cam Little was 27/29 in 2024 and he banged home a 70 yarder in the preseason. Can he be the next Brandon Aubrey?
Our Final Roster:
Player
Position
Round
Dak Prescott
QB
9
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
1
Bucky Irving
RB
2
Tee Higgins
WR
3
Courtland Sutton
WR
4
Mark Andrews
TE
6
Xavier Worthy
FLEX
5
Steelers
DST
13
Cam Little
K
14
Rome Odunze
BENCH
7
Matthew Golden
BENCH
8
Tank Bigsby
BENCH
10
Caleb Williams
BENCH
11
Jake Ferguson
BENCH
12