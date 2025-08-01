Dynasty Football: Top Rookie Running Backs Include Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton
This season, fantasy drafts will demand frequent attention towards rookies. This rookie class has a plethora of young talent, and it always provides for great value. I look back to Saquon Barkley in 2018, Najee Harris' 2021, and Jonathan Taylor's 2020. Running backs that come into high-usage roles tend to find immediate success, and this year we find ourselves with multiple prime candidates.
Ashton Jeanty
Among all rookie running backs, Ashton Jeanty actually may provide the least value. Why? His current ADP is 9th, and 5th amidst running backs. He absolutely has usage capable of an RB1 ceiling, but it does not provide a ton of value compared to an RB71 finishing at RB4 (Kyren Williams 2023).
That being said, Jeanty is the clear-cut top rookie running back leading into this season. The Boise State product stepped onto the field last year and went for a whopping 374 carries for 2,601 yards. His durability lasted well throughout, and he very well could have won the Heisman — some say that he should have.
As the Raiders begin their first season with Pete Carroll, Jeanty will be a key item. Their talent pool at skill positions does not run deep, but rather it relies on being top-heavy. The majority of this offense will run through Jeanty, Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers. Expect a high-usage year out of Ashton Jeanty.
2025 Projections: 291 Att, 1,335 Yds, 11 TD | 48 Rec, 343 Yds, 2 TD
Omarion Hampton
If any rookie will beat out Ashton Jeanty, look to Omarion Hampton. Likewise, he will also be carrying a high-load in his rookie campaign. Najee Harris was mean to provide a Jamhyr Gibbs-David Montgomery-esque combination to this offense. Now that Najee is injured, it may just provide for a Hampton majority role.
In last night's Hall of Fame Game, we saw Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal, but neither of them stood out. It is quite unlikely that they will provide any threat to Hampton is regards to usage rate. As long as Najee is out, Hampton has a massive ceiling in this run-heavy Harbaugh offense.
2025 Projections: 232 Att, 1,017 Yds, 8 TD | 31 Rec, 235 Yds, 1 TD
TreVeyon Henderson
Coming into the 2025 NFL Draft, I had Henderson as my #2 running back, behind Jeanty. He was fantastic at Ohio State and now carries championship experience with their national title just a few months ago.
Henderson recorded the 9th highest yards per carry rate in college football last season (2nd among Power 5 Schools). He also recorded his 3rd season of double digit touchdowns in 4 years, especially impressive as he split carries with Quinshon Judkins.
Now that Mike Vrabel is running the show, look to New England to utilize the rookie with purpose. Rhamondre Stevenson is with the team through 2028, and thus, he will be used, but cream rises to the top, and that is TreVeyon Henderson. Vrabel's scheme features a run-heavy, play-action style and this shall benefit Henderson in a big way. He is a strong-bodied, athletic specimen. Derrick Henry was the same. I absolutely see Top-10 potential.
2025 Projections: 153 Att, 688 Yds, 4 TD | 35 Rec, 235 Yds, 2 TD