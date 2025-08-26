Fantasy Sports

The Perfect Half-PPR Round 1 Mock Draft Featuring Ja'Marr Chase And Bijan Robinson

This is the perfect first round of a half-PPR fantasy football draft.

Thomas Carelli

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) on a 36-yard touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) on a 36-yard touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
I have recently drawn up the most predictable first round of multiple fantasy football draft formats. Yesterday, we did a Non-PPR draft. Today, we will shift over to a half-point PPR league. In my analysis, half-PPR is a healthy balance between running backs and wide receivers. I value them about equally in the first round of a draft. This allows to draft based on full upside, opportunity, and skill regardless of their skill position. The is a high-probability first round mock draft.

1.01 - Ja'Marr Chase

ADP: 1st

It seems that Ja'Marr Chase has risen to become the un-questioned number one in half-ppr fantasy football. Among all the mock drafts I have done for half-PPR, Chase seems to go 75% of the time. He is the best receiver in the NFL, and maybe the best skill player in debate with Saquon Barkley.

1.02 - Bijan Robinson

ADP: 2nd

Saquon Barkley rules standard scoring. Bijan Robinson owns PPR. In half-PPR, Bijan Robinson still reigns over Saquon. So long as catches are worth anything, Bijan will catch probably 60+ more football than Barkley. That is 30 points in season-long scoring, enough to make Bijan the best available running back.

1.03 - Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibb
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) hands the ball to running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ADP: 4th

Some people may go with Barkley here, but Gibbs is right behind him in ADP. I am going with Gibbs on the simple fact that I think he has higher upside and I actually rank him within decimals of Bijan Robinson. His variance is just higher with a new coaching staff, which makes me favor Robinson. The catches favor Gibbs to Barkley.

1.04 - Saquon Barkley

ADP: 3rd

Offensive player of the year. Specimen. Saquon is a legendary running back that will probably become a hall of famer at this point. His usage may decrease a little bit, but he will still reign as a top-five fantasy option. The variance on Saquon is very low when healthy. On 13 touchdowns last year, that should much more likely increase than decrease.

1.05 - Justin Jefferson

ADP: 5th

Honestly, JJ McCarthy looked good in his preseason debut. If anyone will unlock McCarthy, it will be Kevin O'Connell. That is what is keeping Jefferson from being a top-four pick — uncertainty. Jefferson is still arguably the best wideout in football, and he is being drafted like it.

1.06 - CeeDee Lamb

ADP: 6th

I am extremely high on CeeDee Lamb this year. I think the Cowboys passing offense could be top-three in the NFL, and maybe even number one. People forget that Dak Prescott finished 2nd in MVP voting in 2023. Last year was derailed by injury, but the Cowboys will be pass heavy and thus, favoring Lamb.

1.07 - Christian McCaffrey

ADP: 8th

At this point of the first round, the board gets shuffled up. Any of multiple players may go seventh, but I have seen people draft McCaffrey with optimism. His upside is massive if healthy.

1.08 - Derrick Henry

ADP: 8th

The Ravens may only get better this year. I personally do see Keaton Mitchell having an increased role in this offense, but Derrick Henry is still the centerpiece. He will never get old.

1.09 - Ashton Jeanty

ADP: 10th

This could be Amon-Ra St Brown or Malik Nabers, but someone may jump on Ashton Jeanty. He is being drafted 10th, on average. The upside is massive for the rookie running back. If they block, he could be a top-five asset.

1.10 - Malik Nabers

Malik Naber
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ADP: 10th

He had over 10 targets per game in his rookie year. Now he upgrades his quarterback situation massively. Like Jeanty, he has top-five upside if all goes according to plan.

1.11 - Amon-Ra St Brown

ADP: 9th

I think the coaching changes in Detroit are overplayed. If anything, Detroit may be more pass heavy with John Morton. Amon-Ra must be drafted in the first round. We all know how good he is.

1.12 - De'Von Achane

ADP : 15th

Achane should have another massive year. Ollie Gordon has rising stock, but he should not derail Achane. De'Von Achane is a pass-catching phenom, and they will run this offense through him a lot. I think that Achane may very well be the RB4 in fantasy, right behind Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs.

