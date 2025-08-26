The Perfect Half-PPR Round 1 Mock Draft Featuring Ja'Marr Chase And Bijan Robinson
I have recently drawn up the most predictable first round of multiple fantasy football draft formats. Yesterday, we did a Non-PPR draft. Today, we will shift over to a half-point PPR league. In my analysis, half-PPR is a healthy balance between running backs and wide receivers. I value them about equally in the first round of a draft. This allows to draft based on full upside, opportunity, and skill regardless of their skill position. The is a high-probability first round mock draft.
1.01 - Ja'Marr Chase
ADP: 1st
It seems that Ja'Marr Chase has risen to become the un-questioned number one in half-ppr fantasy football. Among all the mock drafts I have done for half-PPR, Chase seems to go 75% of the time. He is the best receiver in the NFL, and maybe the best skill player in debate with Saquon Barkley.
1.02 - Bijan Robinson
ADP: 2nd
Saquon Barkley rules standard scoring. Bijan Robinson owns PPR. In half-PPR, Bijan Robinson still reigns over Saquon. So long as catches are worth anything, Bijan will catch probably 60+ more football than Barkley. That is 30 points in season-long scoring, enough to make Bijan the best available running back.
1.03 - Jahmyr Gibbs
ADP: 4th
Some people may go with Barkley here, but Gibbs is right behind him in ADP. I am going with Gibbs on the simple fact that I think he has higher upside and I actually rank him within decimals of Bijan Robinson. His variance is just higher with a new coaching staff, which makes me favor Robinson. The catches favor Gibbs to Barkley.
1.04 - Saquon Barkley
ADP: 3rd
Offensive player of the year. Specimen. Saquon is a legendary running back that will probably become a hall of famer at this point. His usage may decrease a little bit, but he will still reign as a top-five fantasy option. The variance on Saquon is very low when healthy. On 13 touchdowns last year, that should much more likely increase than decrease.
1.05 - Justin Jefferson
ADP: 5th
Honestly, JJ McCarthy looked good in his preseason debut. If anyone will unlock McCarthy, it will be Kevin O'Connell. That is what is keeping Jefferson from being a top-four pick — uncertainty. Jefferson is still arguably the best wideout in football, and he is being drafted like it.
1.06 - CeeDee Lamb
ADP: 6th
I am extremely high on CeeDee Lamb this year. I think the Cowboys passing offense could be top-three in the NFL, and maybe even number one. People forget that Dak Prescott finished 2nd in MVP voting in 2023. Last year was derailed by injury, but the Cowboys will be pass heavy and thus, favoring Lamb.
1.07 - Christian McCaffrey
ADP: 8th
At this point of the first round, the board gets shuffled up. Any of multiple players may go seventh, but I have seen people draft McCaffrey with optimism. His upside is massive if healthy.
1.08 - Derrick Henry
ADP: 8th
The Ravens may only get better this year. I personally do see Keaton Mitchell having an increased role in this offense, but Derrick Henry is still the centerpiece. He will never get old.
1.09 - Ashton Jeanty
ADP: 10th
This could be Amon-Ra St Brown or Malik Nabers, but someone may jump on Ashton Jeanty. He is being drafted 10th, on average. The upside is massive for the rookie running back. If they block, he could be a top-five asset.
1.10 - Malik Nabers
ADP: 10th
He had over 10 targets per game in his rookie year. Now he upgrades his quarterback situation massively. Like Jeanty, he has top-five upside if all goes according to plan.
1.11 - Amon-Ra St Brown
ADP: 9th
I think the coaching changes in Detroit are overplayed. If anything, Detroit may be more pass heavy with John Morton. Amon-Ra must be drafted in the first round. We all know how good he is.
1.12 - De'Von Achane
ADP : 15th
Achane should have another massive year. Ollie Gordon has rising stock, but he should not derail Achane. De'Von Achane is a pass-catching phenom, and they will run this offense through him a lot. I think that Achane may very well be the RB4 in fantasy, right behind Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Jahmyr Gibbs.