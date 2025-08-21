Saquon Barkley Goes First in the Perfect Non-PPR Round 1 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Last week I ran through the perfect first round of a superflex draft. Today, I am going to perfect the first round of a Non-PPR league. This will provide higher emphasis on running backs and less on receivers. The goal today is to show you the highest probability flow of the first round of your draft so that you may come as prepared as possible to win your fantasy football league!
1.01 - Saquon Barkley
Our top ranked running back is Saquon Barkley. It goes without saying what he accomplished last season. Despite having rushing touchdowns stolen from Jalen Hurts, he stands above all else with his rushing yards. 25+ touches per game will do that.
1.02 - Bijan Robinson
Another high usage back, I will give Bijan the edge over Chase in standard scoring. Bijan ran the ball over 300 times last year, and that may increase.
1.03 - Ja'Marr Chase
He cannot fall below third. Chase will see a massive load of targets in 2025. The Bengals defense is still bad and Burrow will pass a lot.
1.04 - Jahmyr Gibbs
His utilization has steadily increased over his first two seasons. This will probably go up even further in year three. John Morton also loves to pass, which increase Gibbs' value as a pass-catcher. The Lions aren't going anywhere.
1.05 - Justin Jefferson
I think the drop off a running back is enough to allow some receivers to pop into these spots. I am on CeeDee Lamb at the WR2, but I think popularity will put Jefferson above him in many cases.
1.06 - CeeDee Lamb
The Cowboys will pass a ton with Brian Schottenheimer. They are hungry to bounce back in 2025. I think Lamb could exceed his 2023 season and be the WR1 in many scenarios.
1.07 - Christian McCaffrey
This is about where he is going in many drafts. Most people are buying into Christian McCaffrey being back healthy this year. The name value goes a long way. If he maintains his health, he is for sure worthy of this pick.
1.08 - Derrick Henry
The Ravens will run a lot, again. Until Henry proves otherwise, why should he not go here. Henry had 16 touchdowns a year ago, and may well do it again. I am a little nervous of Keaton Mitchell, but it should not affect him too badly.
1.09 - Amon-Ra St Brown
His 141 targets will only go up this year considering the offense that Morton will likely run. Amon-Ra is an absolute beast. He is as safe a player that you can draft.
1.10 - Ashton Jeanty
I am a bit skeptical to take Jeanty this high, but most people are not. His highlight reel commands hype from the fans and between that and his workload projection, Jeanty will be a first round pick in most drafts.
1.11 - Malik Nabers
Nabers had the 2nd most targets in the NFL last season. His quarterback situation gets a massive upgrade and he should only improve. Nabers also must be a first round pick in any format.
1.12 - Jonathan Taylor
He is picking up steam and I believe it is well-placed. The Colts may look questionable on offense, but Steichen will run Taylor into the ground. When healthy, he is still among the best running backs in the entire NFL.