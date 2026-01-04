Philadelphia Eagles Duo Headlines Last-Minute Rest Report For NFL Week 18 Matchups

Week 18 of the NFL season often features a plethora of opportunities for backups and reserve players to leave their mark, with some of the league’s biggest stars being sidelined for numerous reasons. In some cases, playoff teams may rest key contributors on both sides of the ball for additional rest with the postseason approaching. In other cases, star players could be shut down by teams vying for improved draft positioning. In fantasy football, some DFS lineups could be hindered by such absences, making them that much more crucial in the regular season’s final week. Here is one final last-minute rest warning for some of the NFL’s top players on Sunday:

Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy kicks off our injury/rest report after being downgraded to doubtful coming into a game without implications for a Kansas City Chiefs squad that has been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time in over a decade. Worthy is dealing with an illness and is likely to be sidelined for a meaningless game to close the season, starting his offseason early. Behind him, Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster will lead the receiving corps, while Travis Kelce anchors a banged-up pass-catching group. Kansas City will go on the road to take on the lowly Las Vegas Raiders.

Jordan Love / Malik Willis - Green Bay Packers

Both of the Green Bay Packers’ top two signal-callers are dealing with injuries and will rest for Week 18 with the team’s ticket to the playoffs punched. Jordan Love sustained a concussion several weeks ago and missed the team’s Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Backup Malik Willis has dealt with a lingering shoulder injury and will also sit for Week 18 as he continues to recover. Houston product Clayton Tune will get the start under center in Green Bay’s offense against the Minnesota Vikings.

Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has been ruled out for Week 18, receiving a week of rest prior to the start of the playoffs. Backup signal-caller Trey Lance will make his first start of the season in a banged-up Chargers offense. Rookie star Omarion Hampton will also miss Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, as they look to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win over a depleted Chargers club. Los Angeles checks into Week 18 boasting the No. 6 seed in the conference.

Jalen Hurts / Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are slated to rest a number of starters for their Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Under center, Jalen Hurts will be sidelined against Washington, along with star running back and reigning OPOY Saquon Barkley. The Eagles will look for their backfield tandem to be rested entering the playoffs as the team looks to defend its Super Bowl title in the postseason. Philadelphia boasts the No. 3 seed in the NFC coming into Sunday’s game.

