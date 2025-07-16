Super Bowl LX Odds for Every NFL Team Ahead of Training Camp (Ravens and Bills Jockey for Favorites)
Can Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finally pull th sword from the stone? Baltimore heads into the season with strong Super Bowl odds (+700).
Under John Harbaugh, they’ve consistently finished top-five in power rankings, buoyed by a stout defense and deliberate offseason additions — most notably cornerback Jaire Alexander and draft pick Malaki Starks. With Lamar Jackson in peak physical form and a DVOA‑leading roster, most expect the Ravens to dominate the AFC North and play deep into January again.
The same can be asked for reigning MVP-winner Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who sit neck‑and‑neck with Baltimore at +700, riding a wave of momentum under Josh Allen’s generational play. Their offense remains one of the most dynamic in football and something has to give as neither Allen nor Jackson have had a Super Bowl appearance in their careers yet.
The NFC is a bit more open-ended with the defending-champion Eagles leading the conference at +750. They come back boasting the same balanced, physical offense and iron‑clad line play in front of dual-threat Jalen Hurts.
Patrick Mahomes is the sole reason neither of the aforementioned AFC quarterbacks remain titleless. His stature as the era’s defining quarterback remains intact, and with improvements to the offensive line— plus a hunger to return after an utterly brutal Super Bowl loss — they’ll be red-hot come playoff time. Expect the Chiefs to be the measuring stick for AFC hopefuls — as always.
Dan Campbell and his Lions give a powerful campaign for the Super Bowl every year as of late, but can’t seem to jump the hurdle for the franchise’s first. Fresh off a franchise‑record 15‑2 season, their high‑octane offense led by Jared Goff with Amon‑Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs scored more points than almost any team in NFL history.
Here is how the rest of the NFL stacks up in July.
2025 Super Bowl LX Odds Ahead of Training Camp
- Baltimore Ravens: +700
- Buffalo Bills: +700
- Philadelphia Eagles: +750
- Kansas City Chiefs: +800
- Detroit Lions: +1000
- Los Angeles Rams: +1700
- Washington Commanders: +1900
- San Francisco 49ers: +2000
- Minnesota Vikings: +2100
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2100
- Green Bay Packers: +2200
- Houston Texans: +2500
- Denver Broncos: +2800
- Los Angeles Chargers: +2800
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2900
- Chicago Bears: +4400
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500
- Arizona Cardinals: +4600
- Dallas Cowboys: +4900
- Seattle Seahawks: +5500
- Atlanta Falcons: +6000
- New England Patriots: +7000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +7500
- Indianapolis Colts: +8000
- Miami Dolphins: +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +10000
- Carolina Panthers: +11000
- New York Jets: +20000
- Tennessee Titans: +22000
- New York Giants: +23000
- Cleveland Browns: +29000
- New Orleans Saints: +40000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.