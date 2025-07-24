Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Storylines: Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf, Veteran Leadership, RB Situation
The Steelers enter 2025 with a new look roster. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are now out of town as well as George Pickens. In comes a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers with a stud receiver in DK Metcalf. On defense, they swap Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and toss in Darius Slay as a core veteran piece in the secondary.
Despite consistent success, Mike Tomlin has floated on the edge of the hot seat in recent years, unable to get further than a wild card appearance. As he adds Rodgers and Metcalf, the Steelers are counting on the offense to come through for them in 2025. With training camp underway, the future will become unraveled.
Aaron Rodgers
As Rodgers left Green Bay, many expected a Super Bowl run with the New York Jets. To much disappointment, that experiment failed. Rodgers returned from his Achilles injury in 2024 and played a solid, but lacking-for-more season. In a disappointing 5-12 effort, Rodgers left New York and eventually landed in the Steel City.
It is expected this may very well be Rodgers' last season, but he still showed game towards the end of last season. Though any elite fantasy days are probably behind him, DK Metcalf stands as his sole, go-to weapon. It can be expected that Metcalf will be a well-fed option in Pittsburgh.
DK Metcalf
Amongst contract demands, Metcalf finds himself a new home, post-trade, here in Pittsburgh. With a depth chart spread thin, Metcalf stands out. It is without debate to say that DK will be fed in excess within this passing offense. Pickens found success before he left, and Metcalf shall find even more.
Arthur Smith had received a lot of criticism in his time with Atlanta. He failed to use Bijan Robinson as much as he could have and left Kyle Pitts and Drake London without reaching maximum potential. Naturally, it can come with question that he may find similar issues in this offense. I, however, do not find that issue relevant.
In Tennessee, AJ Brown thrived in an Arthur Smith offense. If only he could've been more healthy in Nashville, he could have performed to his Philadelphia version. I truly think Smith is a far better OC than HC and the Rodgers-Metcalf connection will be seamless.
Veteran Leadership in Camp
Rodgers knows how to win. Metcalf knows how to win. Tomlin knows how to win... so does Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey. This Steeler defense shapes up to be very scary ahead of this season with some key changes being made in the secondary.
The Steeler defensive front was a menace last season. They allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards, recorded 40 sacks, and led the league in forced fumbles. Their issue laid with their pass defense where they sat fourth-worst in yards allowed through the air. The additions of Ramsey and Slay should surely solve that problem and, in turn, make the front even better. Behind All-Planet TJ Watt, Pittsburgh looks to be a D/ST fantasy asset this year.
RB Battle
As Najee Harris heads to Los Angeles, Jaylen Warren is the listed top back on the depth chart. This is a low security job though as the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa. Of any NFL position, running backs tend to be the most NFL-ready, and Johnson will aim to up his workload as much as possible.
Warren enters camp very familiar with the offense. He has split duty with Harris and found moderate success in that time. On the other hand, you have a Ferrari in the garage. I would fully expect that as Johnson gets playing time, he will excel and eat himself into the RB1 role.
Johnson is a big, fast body out of Iowa. He weighs in at 224lbs standing at 6'1". In 2024, he went for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns - especially notable for an Iowa offense that has been abysmal in recent years. He is a no doubt red zone weapon, and the upside to considerable. Look to Johnson as a quality fantasy running back and a dynasty asset.