Kaleb Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kaleb Johnson is a legitimate RB1



➖Age: 21

➖Size: 6’1, 224 lbs

➖Production: 1,725 Yards, 23 TD’s



He accomplished this in JUST 12 Games and didn’t Fumble ONCE all season (262 Touches)..



Advanced Analytics:



➖2nd in Break Away Yards (861)

➖4th in Yards After Contact (1,060) pic.twitter.com/ECEuxxZQG4