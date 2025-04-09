Fantasy Sports

Kaleb Johnson NFL Draft Scouting Report & Fantasy Football Outlook

Kaleb Johnson bounced back from an injury-shortened 2023 season to deliver a breakout year at Iowa. How will he fare in the NFL?

Shawn Childs

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kaleb Johnson bounced back from an injury-shortened 2023 season to deliver a breakout year at Iowa. A powerful, downhill runner with solid vision, Johnson projects as an early-down back with goal-line upside but can he improve his passing game production at the next level?

Kaleb Johnson Fantasy Football Outlook

After a productive freshman season (151/779/6 with four catches for 21 yards), Johnson suffered an ankle injury in 2023, costing him three games with underwhelming results (117/463/3 – 4.0 yards per carry with three catches for 25 yards). His play was much better last season, leading to career highs in rushing attempts (240), rushing yards (1,537), and touchdowns (21). He gained 6.0 yards per rush with an uptick in value as a receiver (22/188/2).

Johnson is a power runner with size (6’1” and 225 Lbs.). His 40-yard dash time (4.57) was well below the best running backs in this year’s draft class. He projects as an early-down runner with minimal value on passing downs. His pass protection isn’t ready to handle a third-down role. 

Surprisingly, Johnson is more of a rhythm runner than an inside banger. He runs with patience and vision while having wide holes in college to finish some of his carries with big plays. His style looks confident, and he has the tools to excel in short yardage and at the goal line. Over the long field, defenders have a significant edge over him in terms of speed.

The Steelers seem like a match to offset the loss of Najee Harris and complement Johnson with Jaylen Warren. I see a limited range of attraction as most NFL teams want to replicate the next Jahmyr Gibbs of the Lions rather than a chain mover at running back. He projects to be selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft in the third round.

