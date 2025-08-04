Perfect Fantasy Football Draft From Pick 12: Target Derrick Henry & Drake London
Drafting from the 12th spot in your fantasy football league has its perks. You're going to get 2 top-tier players in a row, but then you'll wait another 22 picks until it's your turn again. Making the most of your picks in the 12th position is crucial. Here's our best advice on how to plan the perfect draft.
Fantasy Football Draft: Rounds One and Two
Early drafts in the 2025 season are showing a prioritization of running backs. While you may want to grab a top quarterback , when you're drafting from the turn, the top 3 (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jayden Daniels) will be gone. Apart from those three, you can afford to wait on a QB, especially in single-QB leagues.
In rounds one and two, you'll want to target the best available running back or wide receiver. In the mocks I've been running using the Fulltime Fantasy Mock Draft Simulator, I've seen Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, and De'Von Achane have fallen to me the most in the 12th spot.
If you choose to draft a running back for your first-round pick, switch it up for round two and grab a top wide receiver. Drake London, Ladd McConkey, and AJ Brown are the most consistent wide receivers to fall at the 12th pick in mocks.
Those of you playing in a tight end premium league will only have a slim chance of grabbing Trey McBride or Brock Bowers, so once they're gone, wait on a TE. There are plenty. But, if you're playing in a standard PPR league and want that volume, I don't hate choosing McBride or Bowers on the turn.
Rounds 3 and 4
The 3rd-round pick from the 12th spot can be a tricky one. It's here that you might look for the player with the highest upside. Think about the moves that have been made over the off-season. Consider players who are on a team that's going to capitalize on their talent. Look at depth charts of teams who filled starting roles with a rookie. This is a risk versus reward pick, so choose wisely.
In round 4, you might consider taking a quarterback, especially if you're in a super flex league, where managers typically start two QBs each week. If you're in a single QB league, scan your options. If you can afford to wait another 22 picks, then wait.
Rounds 5 - 10
These are the rounds that we start filling in the gaps on your roster. This is your time to shine by scooping up value picks whose ADP might've fallen because of injury or controversy. Start considering a handcuff (back up RB for your starter) in case your starting RB is injured.
Additionally, you'll want to snag that QB now if you haven't already. If you've waited beyond round 5 to draft a quarterback, the rest of your roster is considerably strong. You'll find Dak Prescott, CJ Stroud, Jared Goff, and others with a high ceiling are still likely available.
Pro Tip: Start filling out your bench. Make sure you check on the bye weeks of your rostered players. This will help you avoid drafting a backup that's also on a bye.
Rounds 11 - 15 (and onward)
Continue to fill out your bench. This is where you can have the most fun by drafting players who have high potential. There's a lot of talk about rookies like Cam Skateboo and Emeka Egbuka, along with veterans who are in a good position on new teams, like Cooper Kupp and Nick Chubb.
Also, it's ok to be a homer. Who knows more about your home team than you do? Draft players in these late rounds that you're familiar with and you know they'll get plenty of playing time. These picks are perfect in flex situations.