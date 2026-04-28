Post-2026 NFL Draft Fantasy Football Risers And Fallers: AJ Brown Rises While Omar Cooper Jr Falls

With the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the dynasty fantasy football world has seen a major shakeup. Based on how the draft played out, we saw a ton of players see their fantasy value either rise or fall.

Some rookies saw their value rise or fall because of their landing spot, and there were veterans whose stock fluctuated because of who their team did or didn't draft. These are our post-2026 NFL Draft risers and fallers.

Risers

QB Ty Simpson, Los Angeles Rams

Simpson is not a prospect we are particularly high on, but he found himself in the best possible landing spot. The Rams reached for him with the 13th-overall pick and essentially made him their handpicked long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford. That's a great role in a great system with great weapons.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price snuck his way into the last spot of the first round, landing with the Super Bowl Champions. They were in dire need of adding a running back after Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III left in free agency, and Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL in the NFC Championship game. Draft stock and opportunity are closely linked when it comes to running backs, and we expect Price to get every opportunity to succeed in Seattle.

WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

We are reading between the lines a bit here, but the writing is clearly on the wall. After rumors all offseason that Brown would be traded to the New England Patriots, rumors surfaced shortly before the draft that the two teams had a deal in place that would be executed on or after June 1 for contractual reasons.

That was essentially confirmed when the Eagles traded up in the first round to draft USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, and the Patriots didn't address the position in this draft. Brown, being paired with Drake Maye in New England, will do wonders for his already impressive fantasy value.

Fallers

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

This was a disastrous offseason for Allgeier. He left the Falcons in an effort to earn a starting job somewhere, so he landed with the Cardinals in hopes of beating out James Conner and Trey Benson for the starting job in Arizona. Not an easy take, but also not an impossible one.

Then they draft Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third-overall pick. Fantasy owners who were excited to see Allgeier get his shot in Arizona had their dreams crushed last Thursday night.

RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

The Broncos drafting Jonah Coleman is bad news for Dobbins. We fully expect Coleman to capture that starting job sooner rather than later in Denver. There is still a chance that Dobbins starts the season as their RB1, but he could finish the season as an afterthought with Coleman being the RB1 and RJ Harvey being the change-of-pace back.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

We all knew that the Jets were going to draft a wide receiver, and we all knew it would drive down that wideout's fantasy value. Cooper now lands in a terrible offense with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback, who will be splitting up his limited passing production between Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall, along with Cooper. You can throw this entire offense in the trash with Cooper along with it until further notice.

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