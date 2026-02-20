NFL Mock Trade: Eagles Deal AJ Brown to New England Patriots

The start of the new NFL season is now less than three weeks away. As we get closer to the start of free agency on March 11, we'll start hearing more and more rumors. There are sure to be plenty of players being named as potential trade candidates as well. One player that is heavily expected to be on the move this offseason is Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown. The Eagles have gone to a more run-heavy offense the past few seasons and it's been no secret that Brown has been displeased with his diminishing role in the offense. He is likely to be traded to a team that plans to use him significantly more.

New England Patriots - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

New England Patriots Receive

WR - AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

Second Round Pick - 2026

Fourth Round Pick - 2026

Fantasy Football Impact of Potential AJ Brown Trade

This trade would be great for everyone involved, perhaps with the exception of Stefon Diggs, who, at 32 years old, would take a clear back seat to Brown as the WR1 in New England. Brown would land in New England with an MVP-caliber quarterback with a big arm, who would utilize Brown to his potential. With the Patriots, Brown would be locked in as a fantasy WR1.

Brown's acquisition would also be a huge boost for Drake Maye. In just his second year in the league, he missed winning an MVP by one vote with one of the weaker WR rooms in the league. The addition of Brown gives him a true stud WR1 and pushes Diggs to the WR2 role, where he becomes one of the better second options in the league.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Back in Philly, DeVonta Smith gets his shot at being the true WR1. We have seen him excel when getting increased opportunities, and we have no reason not to believe he would thrive in the role. While the overall volume in Philadelphia could still be a concern, the pie would be split into bigger pieces with fewer mouths to feed. He'd immediately be boosted to a fringe WR1.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The New England Patriots

This isn't complicated. They need to get their superstar young quarterback a stud WR1 to help take him to the next level. At 28 years old, Brown should still have a solid four-year run left in him. He's one of the best wide receivers in the league, and Brown and Maye could both maximize each other's upside.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Eagles

It's time for both parties to move on from this situation. Brown wants to go somewhere where he is utilized more, and moving him would give the Eagles more financial flexibility. This is a necessary move, and everyone comes out a winner. A second and a fourth is a nice haul for any expensive 28-year-old receiver, even one as good as Brown.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: