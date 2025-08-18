Preseason Injury Report: Joe Mixon, Travis Hunter, And Key Players to Monitor
As we get closer to the season, injuries are becoming more of a concern because now we are at a time when they could begin to impact the regular season. This is an updated injury report as teams prepare for NFL Preseason Week 3.
Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (Back)
After being unable to throw the ball on Saturday, this is an injury we need to start taking seriously. He is in danger of missing the start of the season.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (Oblique)
Sanders was not able to play in Preseason Week 2, but hopes to be ready for the Browns' final preseason game to follow up on his impressive Week 1 performance.
Running Backs
De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins (Soft Tissue)
Achane is dealing with some sort of soft tissue injury, which is not believed to be serious. Unless something changes, he is expected to be fine for Week 1.
Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks (Foot)
Walker is back at practice and, barring a setback, should be fine moving forward.
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans (Foot)
It looks more and more like Mixon will not be ready for the start of the season. He could be a candidate to start the season on the PUP list. If he does miss time, Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce are the favorites to lead the backfield.
Najee Harris, Los Angeles Chargers (Eye)
Harris has resumed football activities, but it's unclear how much he's been able to do. His fireworks mishap has already likely cost him his spot on the top of the depth chart. Rookie Omarion Hampton is expected to be the guy in Los Angeles.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans (Ankle)
Spears is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, which is a multi-week injury. It's unclear if he'll be ready for the start of the season. This gives Tony Pollard a nice boost for Week 1 and perhaps beyond.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Groin)
White is dealing with a groin injury that doesn't sound serious but is worth monitoring. His absence would boost Bucky Irving's PPR value.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (Hamstring)
Lloyd should be the clear handcuff for Josh Jacobs, but he just can't stay healthy. He's now dealing with a hamstring injury and is in danger of missing the start of the season.
Alexander Mattison, Miami Dolphins (Neck)
Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury that required surgery. This opens the door for Jaylen Wright or Ollie Gordon II to carve out a significant role in their offense.
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens (Undisclosed)
Mitchell is dealing with an undisclosed injury that is not believed to be serious. However, it could push him further behind Justice Hill on the depth chart.
Wide Receivers
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (Hamstring)
Jefferson continues to miss training camp, and it's unclear if he will be able to practice this week. No one seems concerned about his Week 1 status, but it's time to start paying attention to these injury reports.
Malik Nabers, New York Giants (Back)
Nabers has had a few injuries this summer, and his back is the latest. It has been described as normal back tightness, so there is no need to worry at this time.
AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (Hamstring)
Brown is out of practice due to a hamstring injury, and the team has not been clear on whether or not he's suffered a setback.
Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars (Upper Body)
Hunter is currently out with an upper-body injury; however, it is not believed to be anything serious that could cost him regular-season time.
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (Hamstring)
Downs is sidelined with a hamstring injury. It may or may not matter if the team doesn't find a quarterback who can get him the ball.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Ankle)
Godwin is still dealing with the ankle injury he suffered in 2024, and it seems more likely than not that he misses the start of the regular season.
Bradon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (Knee)
Aiyuk is still recovering from his ACL injury, and he's not expected to be back on the field until around Week 6.
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers (Foot)
Reed has been spotted in a walking boot and is not a lock to be ready for the start of the season.
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Neck)
McMillan suffered a scary neck injury, but it's not believed to be overly serious.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks (Ankle)
The impressive rookie is dealing with an ankle injury. It doesn't sound like it should keep him out Week 1.
Tight Ends
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (Undisclosed)
LaPorta is expected to miss some time with an undisclosed injury. There isn't much concern that it will linger into the season.