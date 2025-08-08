Quarterback Rankings: Is Baker Mayfield or Bo Nix Better Than Patrick Mahomes?
Patrick Mahomes is considered the best quarterback in the NFL. It is an unquestioned take. He is a 3-time Super Bowl Champion. That being said, Mahomes finished last season as QB12 while Baker Mayfield and Bo Nix finished inside the top seven of fantasy QBs. As Mayfield and Nix return with similar offenses to a year ago, we consider: Are they better than Patrick Mahomes?
Do not panic... this is purely for fantasy football!
2025 Outlook: Baker Mayfield
Fantasy owners were over-the-moon about Baker Mayfield last season. There was much concern about him transitioning to a new offensive coordinator, but Liam Coen ran such a good show that he went one-and-done, and shipped over to be the Jaguars head coach. Mayfield finished at QB4 in fantasy while supporting a WR7 Mike Evans and RB14 Bucky Irving. As the roster only just gets better (Emeka Egbuka), Mayfield's ceiling may get even higher.
On the other hand, I have suggested that Mayfield may regress in 2025. Reason being, it is very hard for anyone to maintain Top-4 status as a fantasy football quarterback. This is especially as a QB that does not run much. The only solidified top QBs are Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson for the reason that they do run in a big way. Not even Mahomes captures consistent top value.
Baker Mayfield has too many weapons to fail. He has thrived in Tampa Bay and the chemistry has brought a new level to his game. I just have a hard time locking him in as an elite fantasy commodity like Allen and Jackson. Mayfield is probably my QB6-8 if I ranked them today. His upside is QB3, but in his best possible season.
2025 Outlook: Bo Nix
To be honest, Bo Nix has actually been among my top regression candidates. Nix ranked 30th in the NFL in yards per attempt last year and that clearly shows that this offense was made low-risk for Nix. What helped his matter is that the Broncos have an elite offensive line. In worse situations, Bo Nix may have struggled in his rookie year.
The team is expected to ask more high risk offense from Nix and that lies my concern. I do not think Nix is a Top-10 NFL quarterback, and maybe not even a Top-20. I expect him to come back to life a little bit and step into his place as a mid-tier quarterback. Sean Payton may prove me wrong again, but I do not have Nix better than Mahomes overall or in fantasy football.
2025 Outlook: Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes has been a big dissappoint in the past couple years of fantasy football. He finished QB12 and QB8 the year prior. This is not awful, but not what one should expect out of a multiple time Super Bowl champion. All that aside, I think Mahomes is in for a monster season in 2025.
Patrick Mahomes now is playing with Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown. The keys are Rice and Brown. They both missed signifcant time in 2024, thus handicapping the passing offense. In 2025, they are less reliant on JuJu Smith-Schuster and more on their top players of Rice and Brown. This is the most talented receiving core that Mahomes has had in a few years, and I expect them to get more pass heavy. I fully expect a Top-5 QB year out of Mahomes.
How I Rank Them
Mahomes is in for a big year. There is too much working to his benefit. Mahomes should sit around QB5-6 in fantasy this season.
Baker Mayfield is also in for a great season, just regressed from 2024. He should sit just behind Mahomes as QB6-8.
Bo Nix is my stay away player of the draft. I would not be surprised if he failed to crack QB15. I would sit him around 12-14.