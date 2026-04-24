Rams Land Ty Simpson as Matthew Stafford’s Eventual Replacement in NFL Draft

With the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama.

With the 13th pick in the NFL draft, the Los Angeles Rams select QB Ty Simpson 🐏 pic.twitter.com/tEzbVacnlj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 24, 2026

After riding the bench over his first three seasons for the Crimson Tide (29-for-50 with 381 passing yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions), Simpson led the SEC in completions (305) and passing attempts (473). He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. Over his 90 rushing attempts, Simpson gained only 93 yards with two scores.

Tighter passing windows in the NFL will lead to more mistakes by Simpson. He can win when getting the ball out quickly and on time, but bigger hits by defensive linemen and more traffic in his face at the snap will lead to too many negative plays early in his pro career. Simpson will work the short areas of the field, with the feel and touch to move the chains. He has more quickness than is shown by his rushing stats, but his eye-up approach will drive his success in passing the ball on rhythm plays. Simpson is an undersized quarterback (6’1” and 210 lbs.), with a league-average arm at best.

Ty Simpson Fantasy Football Outlook

Simpson won’t have any fantasy value for years to come but if Puka Nacua is still with the franchise by the time Simpson earns the starting job (and potentially Davante Adams too), Simpson could have enough upside to warrant starting in 12-team fantasy leagues.

Like Mendoza, Simpson flashed on intermediate throws, showing a quick post-snap understanding of coverages. In his lone season as a starter, he took care of the football and showed just enough mobility to slip pressure and extend plays when protection broke down.

Still, fantasy managers shouldn't get their hopes up too early.

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