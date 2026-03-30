Top NFL Landing Spots For Ty Simpson: The Alabama Quarterback Could Be A Fit For 3 Teams

After Fernando Mendoza is selected with the first-overall pick, there is a huge drop-off in quarterback talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. On the first night of this year's draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it's not a lock that two quarterbacks will come off the board in the first round. However, the favorite to be the second quarterback off the board is Ty Simpson.

The former Alabama star is expected to be the second quarterback off the board. We currently have him projected to be a first-round pick. Being picked later in the first round could open up an opportunity for him to land with a strong organization and allow him time to develop. It could ultimately be a blessing in disguise. These are our top landing spots for Simpson in the NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Simpson could easily slip to the Steelers at 21st in the first round of the draft. This would be an ideal landing spot. Assuming Aaron Rodgers returns for one more season, which we are anticipating, Simpson could sit behind him for a year and acclimate himself to the team and the NFL.

It would give the Steelers a year to prepare him for the starting job, while simultaneously giving them a long-term plan, and it would protect Simpson from landing with a terrible franchise like the New York Jets, where his career would likely be over before it even gets started.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has signed Kyler Murray, but has invested very little in him. They will give him every chance to be successful in their offense, but it would be smart for them to also have a backup plan for the real possibility of him not panning out. Simpson would be a great backup plan, both long-term in case Murray fails, or short-term in case of injury.

For Simpson, there aren't many better offensive systems to land in. As long as you aren't JJ McCarthy levels of terrible, this is an offense built to raise the level of quarterbacks and help them thrive. While we view Simpson as a mediocre prospect, this would be the perfect place for him to carve out a long-term role.

Los Angeles Rams

This situation would be similar to the Steelers, but better for Simpson. We just aren't sure it's quite as likely. The Rams have the 13th pick in the first round, and that's a bit high for Simpson, especially for a backup on a win-now team.

However, if he were to land in Los Angeles, he could be the perfect long-term replacement for Matthew Stafford who has at best two more years left in him. Getting time to develop in a Sean McVay offense could do wonders for Simpson's career.

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