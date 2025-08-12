Ranking Chargers On Offense: Omarion Hampton Breakout Incoming And Sleeper Receivers
The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2025 fantasy football season loaded with intrigue, from rookie breakout candidate Omarion Hampton to undervalued veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Whether you’re looking for draft-day steals or late-round sleepers, this breakdown highlights the Chargers players who could deliver major fantasy upside this year.
Breakout Player
Omarion Hampton, Running Back
Hampton’s big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for success in the NFL. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in the same range as Nick Chubb, with much more value catching the ball.
In early August, the high-stakes fantasy market has moved Hampton to RB12 ahead of Kyren Williams, even with Najee Harris expected to have an active role in the Chargers' offense. The challenge for LA’s rookie running back to reach an elite ceiling starts with more touches than expected, which could happen over the second half of the season. In addition, Los Angeles has to be more willing to throw to the running back in 2025 (43/270/2 on 55 targets last year – a league low in catches and receiving yards).
Hampton is currently the RB13 in our PPR Rankings.
Value
Keenan Allen, Wide Receiver
The Chargers gain a veteran receiver by re-signing Allen, but he clouds up their backend receiving structure in the eyes of the fantasy market. He has a long resume of success, but age (33) is not his friend. His chain-moving profile and experience should lead to a reasonable floor in catches, yards, and touchdowns, putting Allen in a steady (5/50) range at wide receiver in many games.
As a borderline WR5/WR6 in August, he should provide bye week and injury cover value at the flex position in PPR formats. I don’t view him as a player to fight for in drafts, but his price is favorable this year compared to the other wideouts drafted around him.
Allen is currently the WR64 in our PPR Rankings.
Overlooked Asset
Justin Herbert, Quarterback
The Chargers downgraded Herbert’s passing opportunity to 29.6 passes per game last season, making him an upside game manager. His worst game came in the postseason, when he threw four interceptions (more than he threw over his 17 starts in the regular season). Herbert only had one outing with more than two touchdowns (293/3).
When reviewing his career body of work in the NFL, Herbert has passed for over 5,000 yards in a season, delivered over 40 TDs, and ranked near the top of the league twice in pass attempts (672 and 699). The new coaching staff for the Chargers had a different offensive game plan last year to help win games, and their philosophy worked. At the same time, their star quarterback has more clubs in his bag to reach a much higher ceiling if his overall receiving corps improves, and Los Angeles ups their passing attempt this year.
In mid-August, Herbert is the 16th-ranked quarterback, putting him in a favorable range to beat expectations. He even has a reasonable floor running the ball. The addition of a high-profile running back is the icing on their offensive cake.
Herbert is currently the QB14 in our 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings.
Sleeper
Tre Harris, Wide Receiver
The development of Harris last year paints a much higher profile than initially expected. He brings size (6’2” and 205 lbs.) to the wide receiver position while making many deep catches in 2024 despite not having elite speed (4.54 40-yard dash). The volume of his long catches with Ole Miss will be unattainable at the next level due to better cornerbacks and a shorter passing window. Harris runs with purpose with the ball in his hands, helping his ability to turn short catches into first downs. He must improve his win rate when challenged in tight catch quarters.
This draft season, Harris has been drafted as the WR2 for the Chargers in many leagues, which seems well above his expected opportunity. I feel he has a deep sleeper profile in his rookie campaign, but is priced in the sleeper range this summer. His first step is out-snapping Quentin Johnston, who has more NFL experience, but the fantasy market wants to kick him down a few notches due to some untimely drops and more competition for targets.
Ultimately, Harris gives the Chargers another deep player threat to force defenses to defend the whole field. He will be challenging to time with a boom or bust profile from week to week.
Harris is currently the WR71 in our PPR Rankings.