Rashee Rice And Quinshon Judkins Headline ADP Value Picks On ESPN Fantasy
In fantasy football, the platform you choose can significantly shape your draft strategy—especially when it comes to player rankings. We've pinpointed five players who offer standout value on ESPN compared to their rankings on Sleeper.
Rashee Rice: Sleeper ADP: 43 | ESPN ADP: 58
Rice is an intriguing player in fantasy ahead of the 2025 season. He finished as WR 27 in 2023 as Patrick Mahomes' clear favorite target. Rice finished the season averaging 18.4 fantasy points over the final six weeks of the season.
In 2024, he was well on his way to continuing that pace before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. Rice seems to be healthy heading into this season, but faces a potential suspension due to violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after being involved in a multi-car crash in Dallas in March of 2024. This situation will be something to monitor before drafting him this season.
Quinshon Judkins: Sleeper ADP: 71 | ESPN ADP: 141
Judkins holds the biggest ranking gap on this list so far, with a whopping 70-spot difference between platforms. The main driver behind this discrepancy is the uncertainty surrounding who will emerge as the Browns' lead back following the departure of longtime workhorse Nick Chubb.
While Jerome Ford currently tops the depth chart and has flashed potential in a starting role, Judkins—Cleveland’s second-round pick out of Ohio State—was drafted with every intention of taking over. Given his pedigree, many expect him to seize the RB1 job sooner rather than later.
Travis Etienne Jr: Sleeper ADP: 93 | ESPN ADP: 121
Travis Etienne had a down season in 2024, finishing as the RB35 in fantasy. This was largely due to the Jaguars' rushing attack turning into a committee approach with him and Tank Bigsby. This was a massive difference from Etienne finishing as the RB3 in 2023. It will be interesting to see how first-year head coach Liam Coen decides to deploy his running backs, but look for Etienne to be a potential high-value selection in ESPN leagues.
Jonnu Smith: Sleeper ADP: 89 | ESPN ADP: 170
Jonnu Smith might be the best value in the entire draft. He joined the Steelers this offseason after putting up 88 receptions, 884 yards, and 8 touchdowns with the Miami Dolphins. This was good enough to finish as the TE4 in fantasy with 222.3 total fantasy points. Smith should continue to see plenty of targets from his new QB, Aaron Rodgers, who is well known for his success throwing to tight ends. That said, he is competing with Pat Freirmuth. Still, at a 170 ADP, he's worth the price. Not so much on Sleeper.
Christian Kirk: Sleeper ADP: 147 | ESPN ADP: 239
Christian Kirk is poised to step into a significant role this season. The former 1,000-yard receiver was signed after a season-ending injury to Texans WR2 Tank Dell, and he’ll now compete for targets alongside WR1 Nico Collins and rookie Jayden Higgins. Sleeper’s rankings reflect considerably more optimism for Kirk’s fantasy outlook than ESPN’s, a discrepancy savvy drafters should keep in mind.