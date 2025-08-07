Rashee Rice And Quinshon Judkins Headline ADP Value Picks On ESPN Fantasy

Jonnu Smith, dropping all the way to TE22 (178.1 ovr), is becoming an intriguing price.



Coming off a career year (0.28 TPRR, 2.23 YPRR), and has a good chance to be 2nd on PIT in targets.



Should eat in the short/intermediate game like he did in Miami.

