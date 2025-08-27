Rashid Shaheed, Joshua Palmer, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers
We are getting close to the end of the offseason, and if your league hasn't drafted yet, then you will be very soon. We all want to find that next breakout star in the later rounds and have a league-winner on our roster. Those guys can be especially helpful at the wide receiver position. These are five sleeper wideouts for the 2025 fantasy football season.
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
ADP: WR53
You can make a strong case that Shaheed is the best wide receiver on the New Orleans Saints. No one should be surprised if he is their WR1 this year. Yet, he's being drafted outside of the top 50 wideouts. Last year, when both Shaheed and Chris Olave were healthy, Shaheed was the fantasy receiver you wanted to own. He's a boom-or-bust guy, but he booms more often than he busts and is one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL. The only thing holding him back is quarterback play.
Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
ADP: WR64
The Cleveland Browns' naming Joe Flacco their starting quarterback is a massive boost for every skill position player on that team. They all now at least have a chance at fantasy relevancy. Tillman was breaking out last season when he suffered a season-ending concussion. In his last four healthy games, he caught 24 of 40 targets for 302 yards and three touchdowns. That's a small sample size, but too impressive to just simply ignore. There is a chance he could be a breakout star this year, and he's well worth the risk at his current ADP.
Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
ADP: WR71
I'm not particularly high on any of the Bills' pass-catchers this season, but grabbing Palmer as the WR71 is a no-brainer. He has a legitimate shot to be Josh Allen's top receiver in 2025. If he's not, you can just cut him. He comes with no risk and a potential high reward.
Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
ADP: WR77
Horton has already performed well enough this preseason that he's taken the WR3 job from Marquez Valdez-Scantling, who the Seahawks cut on Tuesday. That's not the only veteran who he's going to put out of work this year. The rookie will at some point this season surpass Cooper Kupp on the team's depth chart and establish himself as their top outside receiver. You may have to have some patience with him, but the breakout will come.
Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans
ADP: WR84
Unless you still believe in Tyler Lockett or Van Jefferson in 2025, there is no reason that the rookie can't emerge as the Titans' WR2 this season. This is a talented you receiver who is paired with a stud rookie quarterback in Cam Ward. His ascension looks inevitable, and it probably doesn't take very long for the team to realize they need to get him in the game and get him the ball.