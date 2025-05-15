Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Joshua Palmer joins the Bills looking to rebound from a quiet 2024 season in Los Angeles, where he delivered just one touchdown and limited fantasy relevance. Despite a down year, his deep-threat ability and fresh opportunity in Buffalo make him an intriguing late-round WR3 option with room to grow.
Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
Palmer failed to make an impact last season. He caught 39 of his 64 targets for 584 yards and one touchdown, leading to only three playable games (4/63, 2/63/1, and 6/78). The Chargers gave him four targets or fewer in 10 of his 15 games. For the second year in a row, Palmer worked deeper downfield (15.3 and 15.0 yards per catch).
When at his best in 2022, he set career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (769), and targets (107) while working closer to the line of scrimmage (10.7 YPC). Palmer missed Week 3 with elbow and calf issues. His season ended in Week 18 with a heel injury.
Joshua Palmer Fantasy Football Outlook:
Buffalo signed Palmer to a three-year deal for $36 million in March. He has 10 touchdowns over 58 games with LA. His versatility/opportunity puts him in the WR3 range for the Bills, but he’ll face competition for targets with Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel. Based on this, Palmer will be a late-round fantasy flier with low-scoring upside.
