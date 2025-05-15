Fantasy Sports

Joshua Palmer 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Joshua Palmer lands in Buffalo with a fresh start and a chance to reclaim WR3 value, bringing deep-threat ability and late-round fantasy appeal.

Shawn Childs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Joshua Palmer joins the Bills looking to rebound from a quiet 2024 season in Los Angeles, where he delivered just one touchdown and limited fantasy relevance. Despite a down year, his deep-threat ability and fresh opportunity in Buffalo make him an intriguing late-round WR3 option with room to grow.

Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills

Palmer failed to make an impact last season. He caught 39 of his 64 targets for 584 yards and one touchdown, leading to only three playable games (4/63, 2/63/1, and 6/78). The Chargers gave him four targets or fewer in 10 of his 15 games. For the second year in a row, Palmer worked deeper downfield (15.3 and 15.0 yards per catch). 

When at his best in 2022, he set career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (769), and targets (107) while working closer to the line of scrimmage (10.7 YPC). Palmer missed Week 3 with elbow and calf issues. His season ended in Week 18 with a heel injury.

Joshua Palmer Fantasy Football Outlook:

Buffalo signed Palmer to a three-year deal for $36 million in March. He has 10 touchdowns over 58 games with LA. His versatility/opportunity puts him in the WR3 range for the Bills, but he’ll face competition for targets with Elijah Moore and Curtis Samuel. Based on this, Palmer will be a late-round fantasy flier with low-scoring upside.

More Fantasy Football News:

Keon Coleman 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Khalil Shakir 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Josh Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

James Cook Opens Up About Contract: Fantasy Football Outlook, Profile, Predictions

Ray Davis 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Ty Johnson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL