Ray Davis, Tory Horton And 3 More Late-Round Sleepers in 2025 Fantasy Football
This is the time of year when a lot of things can change in a hurry. Between training camp and the preseason, some players make huge climbs up the depth chart while others lose their jobs. These are the players who were thought to be depth pieces who could be making a push for fantasy relevance.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
The Browns threw Sanders out there to sink or swim in their Week 1 preseason game, and he went out there and earned himself a spot on a 53-man roster. Will that be with the Browns? That remains to be seen, but he's going to be on an NFL team. It stands to reason that if you have Sanders on your roster, he's probably going to be the starter at some point.
Not comparing the ability but the celebrity, this is similar to what we saw with a guy like Tim Tebow. Sanders is a guy that you probably don't want as your backup because of what comes with that; however, if you're a team like the New Orleans Saints or the Browns, for that matter, how do you not consider him as a potential starter?
RB Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills
Davis was already a player who was expected to push James Cook for playing time this season, but now his ascension seems inevitable. Cook has refused to practice most of training camp due to a contract dispute, and Davis has filled that starting role. Now, it looks like he'll see significant touches in Buffalo this season regardless of what happens. Then you add the possibility of a soft tissue injury, slow start, or even a trade due to Cook's "hold in", and Davis could be a major fantasy factor in 2025.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
The general consensus is that the Dolphins have to find a bruiser to take some of the carries off the shoulders of the undersized De'Von Achane. Through most of camp, we heard that Alexander Mattison was looking like the guy who would take over the role, at least in short-yardage situations.
Then everything changed this weekend. In the first preseason game for Miami. Mattison suffered a season-ending neck injury, and Gordon impressed. He is just a year removed from being the best running back in all of college football. There is a legitimate chance he could become a major contributor immediately.
WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks
Horton has looked great in camp and looked incredible in the Seahawks' first preseason game. He isn't making the case; he's going to be a fantasy factor. No one should be shocked if he's the WR3 on Week 1 and jumps Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Bobo immediately. By the time we are approaching Thanksgiving, he will have surpassed Cooper Kupp as well. The future in Seattle is Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Horton.
TE Elijah Arroyo, Seattle Seahawks
Despite being drafted as the TE30 currently, Arroyo is going to make a run at being a TE1 this season. He has already made Noah Fant expendable, which is why he is now on the Cincinnati Bengals, and is locked in as the starter. There is a clear path for production for the second-round pick and he could very well be the best rookie tight end this season.