Shedeur Sanders Rising, Ashton Jeanty Falling on Latest NFL Preseason Stock Watch
The NFL preseason is often not an indication of success or failure in the upcoming regular season. But that doesn't mean it should be ignored.
Week 1 of the NFL preseason presented several risers and fallers around the league. The question for the final two games of the preseason is whether those performances are repeatable.
But midway through Weeks 1 and 2 of the exhibition season is a great time to take a stock report. Here are three players rising and three others falling that fantasy managers need to keep an eye on for the rest of the month.
3 Players Rising
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Cleveland Browns
It's hard to find any player who raised their stock more than Sanders during Week 1 of the preseason. The Browns rookie signal-caller played a heavy dose of snaps versus the Carolina Panthers because of injuries to other Cleveland quarterbacks.
Sanders took advantage of that opportunity, completing 14 of 23 attempts for 138 yards with two touchdowns.
Keep in mind that despite the performance, Sanders remains at No. 4 on the Browns quarterback depth chart entering Week 2. Sanders has more work to do, but the conversation about the rookie rising the depth chart has begun.
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
Henderson had limited opportunities on offense during his preseason debut. But he made the most of those chances.
With his only carry, Henderson gained 18 yards. On special teams, the rookie returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.
Henderson also posted three catches for 12 yards.
Veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson played well in the preseason opener as well, so he doesn't appear to be giving up his job easily. But the rookie seems to be breathing down his neck for more offensive snaps.
Tory Horton, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Similar to Sanders, Horton has a long way to go to be fantasy relevant in 2025. However, the fifth-round rookie experienced a very strong preseason debut with three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.
"Horton led the team in every significant receiving category, catching three of his seven targets for 31 yards and a TD," SI on Fantasy's Mark Morales-Smith wrote. "No one else saw more than three targets.
"It's also important to note that he served as the team's primary punt returner, something that we've heard about coming out of training camp."
Horton appears set to make Seattle's 53-man roster. He's a rookie to watch in deeper leagues.
3 Players Falling
Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Any optimism that Richardson built during training camp went out the window in Week 1 of the preseason.
Richardson suffered a dislocated right pinkie on the second offensive possession of the game. The injury happened on a sack, which pundits argued Richardson should have avoided by identifying the blitzer and shifting his protection to him.
Instead, the blitzer was unblocked and nailed Richardson forcefully. But not only is the quarterback's pre-snap decision-making under fire, the injury has resurfaced questions about the young signal-caller's inability to stay healthy.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders' No. 6 overall pick entered the preseason with as much hype as any rookie running back in recent memory. But Jeanty's preseason debut was a dud.
On three carries, Jeanty posted minus-1 yard. He also didn't have a target in the passing game.
The performance shouldn't discourage managers from drafting Jeanty this season. But it's a reminder that even the most hyped rookies have a learning curve.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Similar to Jeanty, I wouldn't overreact to Hill's training camp and early preseason, crossing him off the draft board. But things aren't going smoothly for the veteran receiver.
Trade rumors countinue to swirl around Hill. Those don't appear to be going away, and Hill has dealt with nagging injuries this summer. On Aug. 12, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Hill is day-to-day because of an oblique injury.
Hill might not dress in Week 2 of the preseason.
The veteran doesn't need to play at all this month to get ready for the regular season. But it would just be nice to get some reassurance that he's going to be the Hill of old.
The veteran played in every game last season but while dealing with injuries, he posted arguably the worst statistics of his NFL career.