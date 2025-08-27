Riley Leonard And 4 More Outstanding Rookie Performances From Week 3 of the Preseason
The NFL preseason has concluded and teams around the league are now setting their sights on the regular season.
Teams around the league elected to rest their veterans and key contributors, giving opportunities to their younger, up-and-coming players. First-year players shined around the league over the weekend, looking to make a final case to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
As the regular season approaches in just nine days, here are a handful of rookies who left it all on the field during the final week of preseason:
Top Rookie Performances from NFL Preseason Week 3
Riley Leonard, QB - Colts
Following a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship, the Indianapolis Colts selected former Notre Dame signal caller, Riley Leonard. Throughout camp, Leonard was tasked with a battle for the QB3 spot with second-year quarterback Jason Bean.
Leonard made a compelling case in the final week of preseason, completing 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 189 yards and a touchdown, which came off a 58-yard score from Laquon Treadwell. He also flashed his highly-touted athleticism with a 14-yard rush during the Colts’ 83-yard touchdown drive.
A strong Week 3 showing in preseason that featured three scoring drives secured the QB3 job for the rookie, behind starter Daniel Jones, and backup Anthony Richardson.
Coleman Owen, WR - Colts
Leonard wasn’t the only Colts rookie who shined in the final week of preseason, as Ohio alum Coleman Owen left his mark on Indianapolis' 41-14 beatdown over the Cincinnati Bengals. The UDFA hauled in each of his five targets for 60 yards and a seven-yard touchdown across the middle of the field in the third quarter.
Previously, Owen led the Colts in receiving yards for the team’s second preseason contest versus the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 16. Despite a strong preseason showing, Owen missed out on the team's initial 53-man roster.
Graham Mertz, QB - Texans
After struggling early in the preseason, former Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz saved his best performance for last. The 2025 sixth-rounder started things off for the Houston Texans, playing for the entirety of the first half.
Between his two quarters of action, Mertz completed 14-of-16 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, Mertz carried the ball twice for 20 yards in Houston’s preseason finale.
Mertz’s performance was enough to earn the QB3 spot in the Texans offense behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
Shemar James, LB - Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys fans have grown attached to a hungry UDFA class on the defensive side of the ball. Among such a rookie crop is Florida product Shemar James, who made a big impact during Dallas’ 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
James finished with five total tackles and came up with an interception after an impressive display of pass coverage.
As Jerry Jones and Brian Schottenheimer sculpt the final 53-man roster, they’ll have to give James serious consideration after a strong display in the preseason finale.
Max Brosmer, QB - Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback room has undergone significant change over the past several seasons and is gearing up for a new era headlined by J.J. McCarthy. Behind McCarthy, Minnesota’s depth is shaky to say the least.
Enter Minnesota product Max Brosmer, who showed out during the Vikings final preseason contest versus the Tennessee Titans. Despite a 23-13 loss, Brosmer completed 15 of his 23 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.
In an unexpected turn, the Vikings traded Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles, released Brett Rypien and signed Carson Wentz, clinching a roster spot for Brosmer.