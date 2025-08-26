Max Brosmer makes Vikings' 53-man roster: Will he be QB2 or QB3?
Not that there was any remote level of doubt after his preseason performance and the release of Brett Rypien, but Vikings undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer has made the team's 53-man roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Brosmer was the single biggest standout of the Vikings' three-game preseason slate. The former Gophers starter displayed why Minnesota became so excited about him over the course of offseason practices and training camp. Brosmer's superpower is his football intelligence; Kevin O'Connell called him "as smart as any young player that I've been around" back in June. He quickly developed a command of O'Connell's system and was able to translate that into success on the field by throwing for 364 yards and two touchdowns in August.
"He's high capacity from a thinking standpoint, but yet, he's one of those guys that can go out and apply the thinking really fast," O'Connell said after Brosmer's big game in Tennessee in the preseason finale. "To be able to hit the ground running the way he did with his opportunities in training camp gave him more opportunities, culminating with tonight."
In addition to his mental acuity, Brosmer has legitimate NFL arm talent and accuracy, even if he's never going to overwhelm you with his physical tools. There are plenty of teams out there who are probably wishing they would've taken a shot on him late in this year's draft.
Now the only question is whether Brosmer is firmly the Vikings' QB3 or if he's in the mix to be the QB2.
Carson Wentz, who the Vikings recently signed to replace Sam Howell as the veteran in the quarterback room, is the logical favorite to be the backup behind J.J. McCarthy. Wentz has started 94 NFL games and thrown for over 22,000 yards. Can he get up to speed on O'Connell's complex offense in time to be ready as the backup in Week 1? Wentz's past experience playing for Sean McVay and the Rams in 2023 can only help. And if Josh Dobbs can do it in less than a week, Wentz can probably do it in two weeks.
Still, the possibility of Brosmer becoming the Vikings' QB2 at some point this season can't be ruled out. If he continues to impress and develop, he might be able to hold down that role for years to come. Brosmer looks like the latest undrafted rookie success story from a Vikings regime that has thrived in that area.
We're tracking all of the Vikings' cutdown moves, rumors, and others news live right here.