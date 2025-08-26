Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Whittle Down to Initial 53-Man Roster

The Indianapolis Colts have brought their team down to the initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

Drake Wally

Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard leaves the field in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Christine Tannous-USAToday Network via Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts worked hard to whittle their extensive roster from 90 to 53 players ahead of the August 26th deadline at 4pm EST.

After 37 players were released, waived, or cut, the official final roster for Indy's critical 2025 campaign is officially in its first wave. Here are the players that made the cut, by position, for offense, defense, and special teams.

OFFENSE

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (white uniform) runs with the football during a training camp practice.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback

Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.

Running Back

D.J. Giddens, Tyler Goodson, Jonathan Taylor

Wide Receiver

Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Adonai Mitchell, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight End

Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren

Offensive Line

Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis, Dalton Tucker

DEFENSE

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (blue and white uniform) goes through drills during a training camp practice.
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) works through a drill Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive Line

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Eric Johnson II, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith, Grover Stewart, J.T. Tuimoloau

Linebackers

Joe Bachie, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi

Cornerbacks

Mekhi Blackmon, Johnathan Edwards, Xavien Howard, Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, Charvarius Ward

Safeties

Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II

SPECIAL TEAMS

Specialists

LS Luke Rhodes, P Rigoberto Sanchez, PK Spencer Shrader

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen (headset) talks to team owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon during a preseason contest.
Carlie Irsay-Gordon talks to Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, ahead of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's never easy for teams to let go of talent, especially players who looked good during training camp and the preseason. Notable names the Colts had to part ways with include tight end Jelani Woods, cornerback Chris Lammons and JuJu Brents, and defensive edge Isaiah Land.

Each one of these players, and others, fought hard to make the roster and earn a slot on the initial 53-man squad. However, as with the Colts and every other NFL franchise, it's an incredibly difficult and swift league that won't hesitate to move on from players if needed.

This roster will be leaned upon to help Indianapolis finally reach the playoffs and an AFC South title, pulling the team out of the depths of mediocrity that have plagued it over the past two seasons under Shane Steichen.

It will be interesting to see what Indianapolis does with further transactions after solidifying the first 53-man wave. The team must put together the best possible assembly of talent to give Steichen and his troops the best shot at a successful season for his third campaign as head coach.

It's all about winning in 2025 for the Colts, and if that doesn't happen, who knows what's to follow with this team.

