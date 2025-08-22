Romeo Doubs And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers
Fantasy owners are always searching for value. When you can hit on a star later in your draft while your league mates are drafting duds, it can go a long way towards winning you a championship. These wide receivers are the guys you should be targeting this year as the top sleeper picks.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed is a big-play machine who seems to boom a lot more often than he busts. It's rare that a player makes 30,40, or even 50-yard plays with such regularity like he does. In six games last year, he had 25, 43, 59, and 70-yard plays. He averaged 17.5 yards per catch. That's not an anomaly either. These splash plays are commonplace for him, and for his career, he averages 16.6 yards per catch.
You can make a strong case that he, and not Chris Olave, is the New Orleans Saints' most valuable fantasy wideout. The quarterback situation may be terrible, but Shaheed is being drafted as the WR53. If you can get a potential WR1 with a high ceiling at that price, it's hard to pass up.
WR Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns
Tillman got his opportunity last season and made the most of it. He absolutely exploded. Unfortunately, he then suffered a concussion that he was never able to return from. However, in those four games before the injury when he was featured, he caught 24 of 40 targets for 302 yards and three TDs. Those are huge numbers for a second-year wideout being featured for the first time in his career.
Currently, he's being drafted as the WR64. He is a low-risk, high-reward option. If you want to take a flier on a late-round sleeper, Tillman is a great one to target.
WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
Doubs isn't the most exciting option, but he's also grossly undervalued. He's going to be a starting outside receiver for the Green Bay Packers in two-wide sets. The team is also already dealing with injuries. Christian Watson is going to miss extensive time with a torn ACL, and Jayden Reed is likely to miss the start of the season with a foot injury. You aren't going to get monster games out of Doubs, but he topped 600 yards in 13 games last season and caught eight touchdowns in 2023. He'll be a reliable option. Almost like the Jakobi Meyers of the NFC. He's a steal as the WR67.
WR Joshua Palmer, Buffalo Bills
Palmer has a legitimate shot to be Josh Allen's most productive wide receiver. That alone is worth rolling the dice on the WR74. Is he a great player? No. Nevertheless, no one else has proven they can stretch the field for the Buffalo. Khalil Shakir will catch the short passes, but beyond that they don't have much locked in as far as the passing game goes. It's worth it to take a shot on him this late in drafts because upside could be massive and the downside is nonexistent.