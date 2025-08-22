Rashid Shaheed, Rashod Bateman, And 3 More Low-Floor, High-Ceiling Fantasy Players
As fantasy owners, sometimes we are forced to make a decision on drafting players with a high ceiling and a low floor. We have to decide if the risk is worth the reward with these boom-or-bust players because while they can win you a week, they can just as easily lose you one as well. These are some high-ceiling, low-floor fantasy options.
QB Justin Fields, New York Jets
Everyone loves Fields' upside. It's why he's currently being drafted as a QB1. When he is throwing for 150 yards and a touchdown, then adding another 90 yards and two TDs on the ground, life is good. However, quite often that isn't the case. Things aren't so great when he throws for 115 yards, rushes for 18 yards, and has no TDs and two turnovers. That's the life of a Fields owner and it's a life I'm not cut out for. Some people are willing to roll with the ups and downs, and you're going to have to be if you plan on drafting him as your QB1. Surely, playing for the New York Jets won’t help matters.
RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
This one is speculative but worth mentioning because of all the hype Henderson has been getting. Don't get me wrong, I'm high on him too, but he does have the potential to be a boom-or-bust guy. There is a world where Rhamondre Stevenson still sees the majority of the early-down and goal-line work for the New England Patriots, and Henderson is reliant on big plays as a rookie. Similar to what we saw from guys like De'Von Achane and Chase Brown as rookies. In year two, they made that big leap, but it was touch-and-go during their rookie campaigns.
RB D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears
Swift has always been a guy who has struggled with consistency. He's had the ability to break a big play and is a strong pass-catcher, but he's not particularly good as a bell-cow-style back. Teams are better off utilizing him as a third-down back, but that hasn't always been the case. When they do, he's still boom-or-bust because of the lack of volume. He's a mid-level receiving back who has only reached 1,000 yards once in his career and hasn't rushed for more than six TDs since he was a rookie in 2020. That leads to a lot of bust games.
WR Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed is the ultimate high-ceiling, low-floor player. He is a big play machine, but also has had a tendency to disappear when he's not making those big splash plays. For his career, he's averaged a ridiculous 16.6 yards per catch. His 2024 numbers are posted below and speak for themselves.
2024 Stat Lines
Catches-Yards-TDs
Week 1: 3-73-1
Week 2: 4-96-1
Week 3: 0-0-0
Week 4: 8-83-0
Week 5: 4-86-1
Week 6: 1-11-0
Week 7: 0-0-0
WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
Bateman emerged as Lamar Jackson's top deep threat last season, but when he wasn't catching long touchdowns, he was essentially useless. In seven games, he totaled 30 yards or less and in five games, he totaled 70 yards or more. Only two of his nine TDs came in those low-yardage games. He needs to be catching bombs or scoring TDs to help your team, and he actively sinks it if he doesn't. Your guess is as good as mine when it comes to predicting when those boom games will come.