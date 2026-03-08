Running Back Jadarian Price Could be the Heir to Baltimore and Derrick Henry's Backfield

The 2026 NFL Draft will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While all the top prospects in the country will find their new teams at all positions, fantasy owners will be paying close attention to the incoming rookie running backs. One of the top running backs on the board will be Notre Dame rusher Jadarian Price. These are the top potential landing spots for Price.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are in desperate need of a legitimate starting running back for the 2026 season. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both about to hit free agency on March 11, and neither guy has proven they are worthy to be an RB1 in the NFL right now.

Currently, we have the Chiefs selecting Jeremiyah Love in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but there is a good chance that Love is either selected before they pick at No. 9 overall or they simply don't want to use such a high pick on a running back. Price will likely be a Day 2 pick and would fit great in Andy Reid's offense.

He could be a steal too, if he wasn't stuck in the same backfield as Love at Notre Dame; he could potentially be viewed as a first-round pick as well. This would be a great fit for everyone involved.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders have too many holes to try to trade up and select Love, but they are another team that badly needs help at running back. Aside from a few flashes from rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt, their backfield was a disaster in 2025.

Adding a stud running back like Price to an offense that already features a great young quarterback like Jayden Daniels could help take their offense to the next level. Let's not forget that this team is just one season removed from being a playoff team. Price would add both power and explosiveness to their offense.

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry is great, but he's also 32 years old. He can only handle 300-plus carries per season for so long. Adding Price to spell him and develop as their running back of the future would make for a nice transition in Baltimore.

With backup Keaton Mitchell set to test the market this offseason in free agency, the Ravens could end up being one of the most running back-needy teams in the NFL Draft if they don't make a significant move in free agency.