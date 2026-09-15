Sam Darnold Injury Update and Fantasy Football Impact: Jaxon Smith-Njigba's Stock Takes a Minor Hit

Sam Darnold Injury Update

Fantasy football managers holding Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold were handed a major curveball early in the season. After leaving Seattle's opener following a sack, initial reports pointed to a potential hip issue. However, fresh reports via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reveal that Darnold is actually dealing with a glute injury and is currently looking at about a four-week return-to-play timeline, though there is a chance he could return slightly sooner.

Sam Darnold (glute) is "looking at about a four-week return to play" but could be back "a little bit sooner than that."



Via @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/nHBY0txJkA — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) September 15, 2026

Avoiding structural damage to the hip is a major relief for Seattle's long-term outlook, but a multi-week absence forces a major recalibration across the entire offense. Here is how Darnold's injury reshapes the fantasy football landscape for key Seahawks skill players moving forward.

Fantasy Football Impact on the Seahawks Offense

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Target volume remains king in fantasy football, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba's elite target share shouldn't take a massive hit. Smith-Njigba served as Lock's primary option after Darnold left the game, proving that the offensive scheme will continue to funnel quick-rhythm throws his way. Expect JSN to maintain high-floor WR1 production, though his value will take a hit while Darnold is out as the overall passing volume dips slightly as Seattle leans on the ground game.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

With Seattle expected to lean far more heavily on the run game to protect their backup quarterback, rookie Jadarian Price is positioned for an expanded workload. Establishing a strong ground attack will be central to keeping Lock in manageable third-down situations. Price brings explosive playmaking ability and offers high-volume RB2 value as the focal point of the backfield while the team manages the offense during Darnold's recovery.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Vertical playmakers often see high-variance outcomes during quarterback transitions, making Rashid Shaheed's outlook particularly interesting. Lock is never shy about pushing the ball downfield into tight coverage, which fits Shaheed’s explosive deep-threat profile. Shaheed retains boom-or-bust Flex appeal, as Lock's gunslinger mentality ensures plenty of downfield shot plays remain in the game plan.

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Slot receivers often serve as a safety valve for backup quarterbacks, making Cooper Kupp a key beneficiary of this transition. Lock tends to favor fast-developing routes over the middle when under pressure, aligning perfectly with Kupp's polished route-running. Kupp's high PPR floor remains firmly intact, providing steady intermediate target volume while Darnold recovers on the sideline. Consider Kupp a risky Flex play for now.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Backup quarterbacks frequently rely on tight ends in high-leverage situations, which keeps AJ Barner in the streaming conversation for tight-end-needy teams. Barner provides a dependable release valve on third downs and inside the red zone. While he remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option, his short-area targets could see a modest bump during Lock’s stint under center.

QB Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Stepping into the starter role, Drew Lock instantly becomes a viable streamer in Superflex and deep two-quarterback formats. Lock showed high-end efficiency in relief duty during Week 1, completing 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown to pull off a second-half comeback. While his aggressive style can lead to turnover volatility, the volume and surrounding talent give Lock a steady QB2 baseline while Darnold recovers.