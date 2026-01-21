San Francisco 49ers 2026 NFL Team Needs: Find Brock Purdy A True Top Tier Target

We are rapidly approaching the finish of this NFL season, and our attention has to become aimed at the opening of free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft. Every team will have holes to fill and issues to address during the free agency period and the draft. The first step is acknowledging the team's needs. These are the biggest needs for the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

The 49ers Need A True Alpha Wide Receiver

The 49ers need to add to get some help at wide receiver this offseason. They could use both depth and a high-end starter. Depth can be added in free agency, but a starter would likely have to be picked up in the draft or via trade. Jauan Jennings is a good player, but not a true WR1. Ricky Pearsall was supposed to fill that role, but has struggled mightily to stay healthy through his first two seasons in the league. Brandon Aiyuk also won't be back with the team next year. Combine that with the injury to George Kittle, and they will have to add another pass-catcher.

Who Will George Kittle Pass The Baton To?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on during warmups prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Speaking of Kittle, the 49ers are going to have to invest in a tight end after he went down with a torn ACL late in the season. They could opt to go with Jake Tonges until Kittle gets healthy, but either way, Kittle will be 33 years old next season and coming off a ruptured Achilles. Whether it's a short-term or long-term fix, they will need to make additions to the tight end room this offseason.

Upgrade The Interior Offensive Line

San Francisco needs to strengthen their offensive line, specifically, they could use an upgrade at guard. Their line isn't terrible, but they aren't as strong as they once were and have been dealing with injuries. The guards are a key to Kyle Shanahan's rushing attack, and they need to upgrade the position. They likely address this position in the draft.

Intensify The Pass Rush

They need help all the way across their defensive line with both depth and starters. While they have to get better inside against the run, more importantly, they need to add pass rushers. Especially with the injuries to the pass rushers, they do have. This is another spot where they need both a short-term and long-term fix.

