Fantasy Sports

Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions

Saquon Barkley delivered a monster 2024 season with the Eagles, emerging as a fantasy football superstar and league-winning asset.

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saquon Barkley silenced all doubters in his first year with the Eagles, delivering one of the most dominant fantasy seasons in recent memory. After questions about his role in a crowded offense, Barkley exploded out of the gate and never looked back—becoming a fantasy home run and a league-winner in 2024.

Saquan Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

In most drafts last summer, Barkley was a late first-round to an early second-round selection in many fantasy leagues. The previous year, he gained only 3.9 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch in the Giants’ dismal offense. There were concerns with his value at the goal line, with Jalen Hurts using the Brotherly Shove to pad his scoring stats. In addition, Philadelphia had a low-volume passing attack, and their running backs ranked poorly in the NFL as far as pass-catching opportunities.

The Eagles played on Friday night in the opening weekend of the NFL season in 2024. Barkley gained 132 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches on 26 touches to vault himself to a top-three fantasy selection for any remaining fantasy drafts after that game. 

Philly gave him 378 touches over 16 games (he sat out Week 18), leading to an excellent rushing season (345/2,005/13) with 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns (career lows for a season with at least 13 games played). In the postseason, Barkley added another 574 yards with five touchdowns and 13 catches on 104 touches.

More Fantasy Football News:

2025 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Hunter To Cleveland, Dart Falls Out Of Round 1

Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft & Team Needs

Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft & Team Needs

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL