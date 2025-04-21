Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Preview, Predictions
Saquon Barkley silenced all doubters in his first year with the Eagles, delivering one of the most dominant fantasy seasons in recent memory. After questions about his role in a crowded offense, Barkley exploded out of the gate and never looked back—becoming a fantasy home run and a league-winner in 2024.
Saquan Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
In most drafts last summer, Barkley was a late first-round to an early second-round selection in many fantasy leagues. The previous year, he gained only 3.9 yards per rush and 6.8 yards per catch in the Giants’ dismal offense. There were concerns with his value at the goal line, with Jalen Hurts using the Brotherly Shove to pad his scoring stats. In addition, Philadelphia had a low-volume passing attack, and their running backs ranked poorly in the NFL as far as pass-catching opportunities.
The Eagles played on Friday night in the opening weekend of the NFL season in 2024. Barkley gained 132 combined yards with three touchdowns and two catches on 26 touches to vault himself to a top-three fantasy selection for any remaining fantasy drafts after that game.
Philly gave him 378 touches over 16 games (he sat out Week 18), leading to an excellent rushing season (345/2,005/13) with 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns (career lows for a season with at least 13 games played). In the postseason, Barkley added another 574 yards with five touchdowns and 13 catches on 104 touches.
