Philadelphia Eagles Mock Draft & Team Needs
Fresh off a dominant Super Bowl run and boasting one of the most complete rosters in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2025 NFL Draft in an enviable position. With only a handful of areas in need of reinforcement—most notably along the defensive line and secondary—General Manager Howie Roseman has the flexibility to target high-upside talent that can both contribute immediately and fortify the team’s long-term foundation.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a 14-3 record in 2024, capturing the NFC East crown before cruising through the postseason and ultimately defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. The arrival of Saquon Barkley transformed the offense, igniting one of the most dominant rushing attacks in NFL history. While Philadelphia finished with the eighth-most total yards per game (367.2), their passing numbers were modest, ranking fourth-fewest in the league at 187.9 yards per game—largely a result of game script and early blowouts. On the ground, however, they were relentless, racking up 179.3 rushing yards per contest—the second-most in the NFL, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens.
Defensively, the Eagles were in a class of their own, finishing as the league’s top unit and the only team to allow fewer than 300 total yards per game (278.4). They held opponents to just 17.8 points per game, the second-lowest mark in the league, and their secondary was particularly elite, allowing a league-best 174.2 passing yards per contest. Against the run, they held strong as well, ranking 10th in the NFL by surrendering just 104.2 rushing yards per game.
Starting Offense:
QB Jalen Hurts
RB Saquon Barkley
WR A.J. Brown
WR DeVonta Smith
TE Dallas Goedert
The Eagles have a boatload of talent at the skill positions. With a dual-threat quarterback under center in Jalen Hurts and arguably the best running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, opposing defenses struggled to contain the run. However, with the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert, Philly had no problem beating opponents through the air when the gameplan called for an aerial attack. Few teams provided as much fantasy value across the board as the Eagles, with Hurts finishing as the QB5 in fantasy points per game, Barkley as the RB2, Brown as the WR13, Smith as the WR17, and Goedert as the TE10—an impressive concentration of top-tier production.
Philadelphia boasts one of the most complete rosters in the NFL but they could use an influx of talent on the defensive line, particularly an edge pass rusher. Although Philly boasts elite talent at the top of its pass-catching corps, the roster would benefit from additional depth behind that trio. Other potential areas of need include reinforcing the interior offensive line—particularly at guard—and bolstering the secondary to ensure long-term stability and versatility on the back end.
Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: 32nd
Round 2: 64th
Round 3: 96th
Round 4: 134th
Round 5: 161st, 164th, 165th, 168th
With the final pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Eagles could go several different directions. If Nick Emmanwori or Malaki Starks fall to them, I don’t think they would hesitate, however, neither safety is likely to still be on the board. For that reason, Philly selected Michigan’s Kenneth Grant in my latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
It’s always a safe bet to assume that the Eagles will look to add talent to their defensive line. Grant possesses a rare blend of size and speed to help Philly’s defense continue wreaking havoc on opposing run games and quarterbacks.
In the second round, I expect the Eagles to continue to load up on defensive playmakers. General Manager Howie Roseman loves his pass rushers so I expect them to add Grant’s teammate, Josiah Stewart, or Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey. Later in the draft, don’t be surprised if they add someone to shore up the secondary as well as another weapon for Hurts such as tight end Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green.
