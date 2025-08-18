The Perfect 12-Team, PPR SuperFlex Round 1 Fantasy Football Mock Draft
Superflex leagues can be a lot of fun, so today we are going to mock-draft one just for you. Today we are drafting the most predictable 1st round of a 12-team PPR SuperFLEX league. The roster format will be: 1QB, 2RB, 2WR, 1TE, 1FLEX, 1SUPERFLEX. My goal is to provide clarity into how your draft will play playout. Let's get drafting.
1.01 - Lamar Jackson
This spot is going to be either Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen. It is apples and oranges. They both run extremely heavily and command a big arm to playmaking receivers. This is really a 50/50 shot, but I believe that Jackson should be the 1.1, so I will draft him that way.
The way I see it, Jackson has honestly been a better quarterback, and the best in the NFL. He has better weapons and I would put all of my stock in him if I drafted 1st overall. They are my AFC Super Bowl Pick.
1.02 - Josh Allen
Lamar Jackson can be the apple, Josh Allen will be the orange. So long as Allen is healthy, he is the next best fantasy option in a superflex league. Allen has been a top-two fantasy quarterback in each of the last five seasons. There is little reason to expect anything different this year.
1.03 - Joe Burrow
This can very well be multiple quarterbacks, most likely Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels, but I am going with Burrow. Expect this pick to go any way, but likely a quarterback. It could end up being Ja'Marr Chase, but I would doubt it in a grand simulation. Burrow is the best passer in the NFL. Not Mahomes, it is Burrow. Their defense will likely be poor again thus making Burrow go deep to Chase, Higgins often and effectively.
1.04 - Jayden Daniels
Personally, I am not extremely high on Daniels this year. I love the player, but he reached an early ceiling last season. The odds that he regresses is much higher than progresses. That being said, the public love Jayden and with his running value, he will command top-five hype. I expect him to go above Hurts.
1.05 - Ja'Marr Chase
A lot of people hate the Eagles. It is a fact. Unless you are an Eagles fan, I can fully see Chase being the first non-QB taken. There is little reason to think that he won't repeat another career-year. In PPR, he is a massive asset, and my #1 fantasy player (Non-QB).
1.06 - Jalen Hurts
The tush push creates the value. Will it go away? Nope. So long Hurts has all those rushing touchdowns, it will trump his mediocre passing ability. The Eagles are just as good as last year, so you can expect the same story to occur in 2025. He is the Overall #5 in our SuperFLEX Rankings.
1.07 - Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson comes with some cloudiness as JJ McCarthy debuts as his quarterback, but he will be fed again. Jefferson is a fan favorite, so surely he will be drafted highly in all formats. This is Jefferson's current ADP, and I expect him to go at it.
1.08 - Patrick Mahomes
At this point, ADP and rankings get whacky. Managers will go many different directions, so I will make among the more conservative picks as they should be the more commonly expected. Pat Mahomes is another fan favorite. His value has been subpar in recent years, but fantasy managers will trust in the guy so long as he is playing the game.
1.09 - CeeDee Lamb
Lamb should have a huge bounceback season. Based on what I am hearing, it seems that this is starting to catch on as well. This team will be pass heavy and so Lamb has huge PPR value. He may be a preferred, safe pick over Mayfield, Herbert, Nix.
1.10 - Bijan Robinson
We are sticking with the safer plays which should provide the higher probability of occuring in your drafts. Robinson will be the first running back taken as this fantasy manager looks to round two to scoop his first quarterback. They are falling, so it is not a rash decision at all.
1.11 - Malik Nabers
The NFL has a lot of depth at quarterback, so this should be no surprise is less quarterbacks than normal are drafted in the first round. Nabers is of the least volatile drafted players, according to ADP, so 11th overall is very well predictable.
1.12 - Baker Mayfield
The 12th overall will very likely go quarterback. They cannot go back-to-back without at least one quarterback. Our Fantasy on SI Rankings provide much optimism on Mayfield. He will go here.