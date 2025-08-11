Browns Release Week 2 Preseason Depth Chart After Shedeur Sanders's Solid Debut
Browns fans—and the NFL world at large—were intrigued by quarterback Shedeur Sanders's solid performance in his team's 30–10 win over the Panthers Friday.
However, it appears Cleveland did not sure its fans' enthusiasm—at least for the time being. On their Monday depth chart, the Browns continued to list Sanders at fourth behind quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.
Sanders completed 14 of his 23 passes for two touchdowns in an above-average outing that galvanized a Cleveland fanbase starved for competent quarterback play three years after one of the worst trades in the history of North American sports. Both Pickett and Gabriel missed the game with hamstring injuries.
The Browns drafted Sanders in the fifth round in April—two rounds after Gabriel—in a surprise. Famous in part due to his Hall of Fame father and college coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur finished eighth in the Heisman voting with Colorado in 2024 (Gabriel finished third).
Cleveland's next preseason game is scheduled for Saturday against the Eagles.