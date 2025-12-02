Time to Start Panicking About Ashton Jeanty in Fantasy Football
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty struggled on the ground again in Week 13. He only managed to rack up 31 yards on 15 carries on 2.1 yards per carry. While he has been skating by on PPR value, he needs a touchdown most weeks to be a strong fantasy start. It's been three straight games that he has failed to reach three yards per carry. Jeanty has now gone seven consecutive games without topping 3.5 yards per carry, which is also his season average. After another subpar week in Week 13, things are only going to get tougher from here.
Their next three games will be against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans. In Week 14, they'll be hosting the Denver Broncos and their elite defense. No team has allowed fewer receptions to running backs this season, and only one team has allowed fewer receiving yards. The Broncos are allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. Jeanty is going to have a hard time getting anything going against this defense. You might want to try to avoid him in this matchup if possible.
In the first week of the playoffs in Week 15, Jeanty will be matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles in a hostile road environment. Despite getting torched on the ground by the Chicago Bears in Week 13, they are still a tough defense to run on. This is not a matchup that fantasy owners are going to want to target in the first round of the playoffs. As bad as these next two weeks are going to be for him, things don't get any better in the second round of the playoffs.
The Raiders will stay on the road and travel to Houston for the second round of the fantasy playoffs. Houston has an outstanding defense, and they are allowing the 11th-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season. This is the most important time of the year, and Jeanty is about to run into three brutal matchups. He's already a struggling running back on a terrible defense that is almost constantly in a negative game script and will be a heavy underdog in all three of these games. If you can avoid him over the next three weeks, you should try to do so because it looks like it's going to be a tough stretch of games that you can't afford to lose.