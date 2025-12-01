Amon-Ra St. Brown Falls, Bucky Irving Climbs up Rest of Season Rankings After Week 13 Action
The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner, and it is time to start preparing. With the fantasy playoffs starting in Week 15, we have to figure out who the best options are for the remainder of the season. These are our rest of season rankings heading into Week 14.
Rest of Season Rankings for Quarterbacks
There weren't any huge shifts in the quarterback rankings, but there were a few players on the move. Josh Allen remains at the top of the rankings despite two consecutive subpar showings by his standards. Patrick Mahomes maintains his spot as the QB2 overall, but Jalen Hurts dropped from three to four, with Drake Maye jumping up from four to three. Lamar Jackson continues to slide all the way down to No. 7 this week, behind Dak Prescott. Jayden Daniels is back in the top 10 with a likely return in Week 14. However, if we get negative reports about his injured elbow this week, he could drop.
Rest of Season Rankings for Running Backs
The top five running backs all stayed put this week, but there were a lot of shake-ups up and down the rankings beyond that. Chase Brown and the returning Bucky Irving both jump up and are now ranked as low-end RB1s. After Chuba Hubbard's big week, in which he split opportunities with Rico Dowdle, Dowdle is barely hanging on as an RB2 down in the No. 24 slot, while Hubbard climbs 11 spots up to the No. 32 spot. Sean Tucker also plummeted outside the top 50 with Irving back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those are just a few of the many moves in these rest of season running back rankings.
Rest of Season Rankings for Wide Receivers
After injuring his ankle on Thanksgiving, Amon-Ra St. Brown falls out of the top five because he could potentially miss time, and there isn't much time left. The potential absence of St. Brown also pushed Jameson Williams up the rankings. Injuries are much more impactful in these rankings at this time of year. George Pickens, AJ Brown, and Davante Adams all climb the rankings at the expense of Emeka Egbuka, Justin Jefferson, and Jaylen Waddle. Terry McLaurin and Chris Godwin also made big leaps after returning to action in Week 13.
Rest of Season Rankings for Tight Ends
There was very little movement amongst the tight ends. Darren Waller makes a big jump up to the No. 8 spot after returning in Week 13 and leading the Miami Dolphins in receiving. Other than that, there is little movement up and down the rankings.